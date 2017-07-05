Third man charged with kidnapping in Clover assault

The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a third man Monday night in connection with an assault in Clover June 18.
Denareay Morshon Pendergrass, 24, along with two others, is accused of entering a Clover house with shotguns and forcing residents outside and to their knees, demanding money and a gun, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Kejuan Dye, 24, and Darron Adams, 24, were arrested June 20 in connection with the assault.
One man at the house had a head injury, and a boy had a minor abrasion on his arm, deputies said. The injured man was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. The boy said he had been awakened by someone hitting him with a gun, the report says.
An uninjured resident told deputies that three armed men came in the house wearing hoods, masks and gloves and demanded a .45-caliber chrome plated pistol. The uninjured resident said at one point, someone fired a shot into the floor and later, fired another into the air, the report says.
Witnesses said they knew the armed men and heard them planning to get the gun, which had been given to the injured man to hold for a monetary loan.
Pendergrass is charged with attempted murder, three counts of kidnapping and discharging firearms into a dwelling, among other charges, records show.
