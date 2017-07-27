Rock Hill woman robbed at gunpoint on Winthrop Drive, police say

A Rock Hill woman said she was robbed on Winthrop Drive Thursday morning by four men with a handgun, who are also suspected in connection with thefts from two unlocked vehicles, according to Rock Hill Police Department reports.
Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the report says.
The victim told officers she was getting out of her car when four men, one with a handgun, approached her. When she dropped her things and ran, she said the man with the gun hit her on the back of the head, the report says.
The victim told police she ran to her neighbors, the report says. Neighbors on Winthrop Drive told police two unlocked cars, an Infiniti and a Mitsubishi, were broken into that morning, the report says.
Police suspect that the men who broke into the cars are the same men who robbed the first victim, the report says.
Forensics units and K-9 units responded to the scene, the report says. The case is still open.
