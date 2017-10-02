Victim in Lancaster shooting dies after being shot in the head; 3 jailed

South Carolina police have charged three people in connection to a shooting in Lancaster where the victim later died.
Coroner officials in Lancaster County said they were told Saturday by Charlotte officials that Joel McLemore, 29, died after he was shot Wednesday on 16th Street in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Monday. McLemore had been taken to a Charlotte hospital after he was shot, police said.
Police allege McLemore was shot in the head by Demarcus Obrien Foster, arrest warrants show.
Agents with SLED allege Foster, of Lancaster, shot McLemore in the head after the men were on the porch of a home, according to arrest warrants charging Foster with attempted murder. Foster pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot McLemore, warrants say.
It is unclear if charges against Foster will change now that McLemore has died.
Police say Foster was assisted in his escape from the scene by two others, Maryam Yuwsufiynah Rivera and Quinterious Raquon Truesdale, who police say were in the getaway car.
All three suspects are in jail and have been denied bond, said Kathryn Richardson, a spokesperson for the State Law Enforcement Division.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 16th Street in Lancaster.
Foster got back into a 2004 Honda driven by a woman and fled, police allege.
Rivera, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver of the getaway car, warrants allege. Rivera is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony after she was within a few feet of the shooting and witnessed the shooting, warrants show.
Quinterious Raquon Truesdale, of Lancaster, also is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Police allege in arrest warrants Truesdale saw the shooting and was in the car. The warrant alleges Truesdale “assisted in Foster’s evasion of law enforcement.”
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
