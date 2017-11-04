Body found in York County, death investigation by sheriff's deputies ongoing

Police in York County are investigating a death in the Catawba area southeast of Rock Hill.
Reports of gunshots were called in to police after 4:30 p.m. Friday on Will Jones Circle in Catawba, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office.
A person was found deceased, Faris said.
No other information has been released, including the name, age and gender of the person who died.
Police said they were told of a man running from near the scene, but have not said if that the information is linked to the incident, Faris said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
