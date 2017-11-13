Crime

Rock Hill man shows up at hospital after being shot; police investigating

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 13, 2017 9:02 AM

ROCK HILL

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital Sunday morning with a gunshot wound.

The victim went to Piedmont Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. Sunday with serious but non life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.

The shooting incident is reported to have happened in the 500 block of Pickens Street, Bollinger said.

Police have identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

    Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body and called the police.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments
York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

View More Video