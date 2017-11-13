Rock Hill man shows up at hospital after being shot; police investigating

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital Sunday morning with a gunshot wound.
The victim went to Piedmont Medical Center around 4:30 a.m. Sunday with serious but non life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
The shooting incident is reported to have happened in the 500 block of Pickens Street, Bollinger said.
Police have identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made.
