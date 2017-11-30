Crime

Customers, employee flee during Fort Mill armed robbery at Chinese restaurant

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 30, 2017 08:23 AM

UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO

FORT MILL

Customers and employees at a restaurant in Fort Mill ran out the front door Wednesday after masked armed robbers barged into the establishment and demanded money, police said.

No money was taken.

The incident happened at the China East on S.C. 160 East, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. Two men wearing masks and brandishing handguns went into the business through a rear door, Zachary said. The robbery prompted several customers and an employee to flee the store through the front door, Zachary said.

The two suspects fled after apparently seeing the employee who had fled was using a cellphone, Zachary said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one was injured.

The investigation is continuing but no arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

    Police charged the two owners of a York County, South Carolina cleaning business and an employee with drug charges late Wednesday after finding narcotics at the business southeast of Rock Hill.

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say 0:34

York Co. cleaning business owners, employee charged in late night drug bust, police say
No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

View More Video