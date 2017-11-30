Customers, employee flee during Fort Mill armed robbery at Chinese restaurant

Customers and employees at a restaurant in Fort Mill ran out the front door Wednesday after masked armed robbers barged into the establishment and demanded money, police said.
No money was taken.
The incident happened at the China East on S.C. 160 East, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. Two men wearing masks and brandishing handguns went into the business through a rear door, Zachary said. The robbery prompted several customers and an employee to flee the store through the front door, Zachary said.
The two suspects fled after apparently seeing the employee who had fled was using a cellphone, Zachary said.
No one was injured.
The investigation is continuing but no arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
