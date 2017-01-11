South Pointe High School’s improvement council named to state honor roll

South Pointe High School has been honored for its efforts to foster civic engagement in public education
South Pointe’s School Improvement Council, or SIC, is one of 16 named to the S.C. School Improvement Council’s 2017 honor roll, the Rock Hill school district announced this week.
Each school on the honor list will be considered for the state council’s annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. Five finalists will be chosen and the winner will be announced in March.
The award, named for the former U.S. Secretary of Education and S.C. governor and his late wife, was created in 2002 to recognize the contributions from more than 1,200 local improvement councils and more than 13,000 groups across the state.
Epinport Elementary in Rock Hill won the Riley Award in 2016, according to the release.
Clinton Elementary School in Lancaster County also made the 2017 list.
“These School Improvement Councils demonstrated their hard work and commitment to supporting the success of their schools in the last year,” said S.C. SIC Board of Trustees Chair Amelia McKie. “We congratulate them on their efforts as Honor Roll (School Improvement Councils) and we salute all of our School Improvement Councils across South Carolina for the lasting and positive impact they have on their school communities.”
Learn More
More information about the S.C. School Improvement Councils, the Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence, and award winners from previous years can be found online at sic.sc.gov.
Comments