Winthrop University undergraduate degrees awarded Saturday at two commencements

Winthrop University Provost Debra Boyd will oversee two undergraduate commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum.
At the 10 a.m. ceremony nearly 400 students from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Visual and Performing Arts will get degrees. The commencement speaker is Political Science Professor Scott Huffmon, last year’s Distinguished Professor.
John Bird, a professor of English will be given the Distinguished Professor Award and Adam Glover will be given the Outstanding Junior Professor Award. Glover is an assistant professor of Spanish.
The 3 p.m. commencement will be for those graduating from the Richard W. Riley College of Education and the College of Business Administration. University officials expect nearly 315 seniors in business administration and education at the event, as well as seven Think College graduates.
The afternoon speaker is Michael Matthews, associate professor of management who was last year’s James Pinckney Kinard and Lee Wicker Kinard Award for Excellence in Teaching recipient.
Graduates are:
College of Arts and Sciences Bachelor of Arts
Jasmyn Leigh Acree, Daniel Philip Adelman, Madelynn Rose Antone, Juan Pablo Arzaluz, Amy Lynn Asbury, Waverly Tatum Baker, Marlee Wryn Beall, Torin Eugene Bell, Anna Adriana Bello, Nabila Aliyah Benjamin, Jacqueline Bithorn, Hunter Forest Bowers, Jarvis Raheem Brailsford, Ashley Shanique Briggs, Sarah Ellen Broach, Kirsten Imari Brock, Ryan Christian Brooks, Aliyah Samone Brown, Jessica Morgan-Willett Brugh, Brandon Jerome Byron, Fatima Rejene Camara, Samantha Renee Cherry, Felicia Lashon Chisholm, Haskell Gustavious Chisholm, Andrew Michael Colboth, Holisha Kashon Coleman, Olivia Grace Costello, Lesley Miller Courtney, Jasmine Arleata Craig, Addie Marie Crawford, Mallory Camille Crimi, Cera Teresa Crowe, Anne Tilghman Cushman, Alyssa Cassels Danaher, James William Davidson Jr., Jordan Alexis Davidson, Christopher Vincent Davis, Lauren Alexandra deMoya, Joseph Theofiel Dib, Jessica Helen Dickey, Patrick Percival Diiorio, Sharon Denise Douglas, Saige Marie Dunlop, Katherine Margaret Dunphy, Jennifer Lee Fant, Deborah Jayne Feldmann, Garcelle Breanna Franklin, Jeannette Elizabeth Freeman, Jordan Lane Freeman, Lincoln Everett Frye, Lindsay Jeanne Gaynor, Diante Antonio Gibbs, Berlin Duane Gipson Jr., Kate Lovelace Golden, Anna McKenzie Good, Justice Lereasha Graham, Brianna Shenise Gray, Sarah Elizabeth Gulledge, Michael Leonard Hajduk, Bryan Devonte Harvin, Max Hasenstab, Kendra Alexis Hasty, Sha’mara Jamiesha Henderson, Christopher Andrae Hicks II, Darielle Reneé High, Tyra Lakippani Holcombe, Kendall Beli Hopka, Stephanie Kay Hotzelt, Kristina McKay Houseworth, Gedney Main Howe IV, Aaron Michael Howell, Briana Chantel Hughey, Jakarria Christina Marie Jackson, Jordan Ryan Jackson, Nicholas Allen Jacobs, Kayla Brianna Johnson, Kristen Ashley Johnson, Shabreccia Raquel Jones, Trevor Owen Jones, Victoria Michael King, Paige Whitney Kisker, Clara Ruth Kress, Eric Lewis Jr., Candace Imani Livingston, Megan Elizabeth Long, Brittney Satoria Lyles, Anne Marie Maghakian, Kaala Breana Maple, Stephanie Christine Markfort, Erik Michael Martin, Justice Aaliyah Martin, Adam Tylor Matonic, Marlana Ann Mayton, Abram Mbeya, Catherine Eileen McClintock, Megan Samantha McDonnough, Robert Preston McKellar, Lurnnel Randolph McKetty, Adriana Elizabeth McMurphy, Kelsey Corrinne Mikeska, Mary Jordan Miller, Tiraney Imon Mills, Christopher Bernard Mitchell, Tremayne Anthony Mitchell, Bryan Lafayette Mobley Jr., Ashton Elizabeth Morgan, Jennifer Alexandria Moxley, Alexandria Taylor Mullins, Benjamin Joseph Murphy, Alexis Simoné Myers, Terry Stepfan Charles Nelson, Matthew Tyler Newton, Alexander Jardin Nowlin, Savannah Glenn Ogle, Duby Chukwuklue Okeke, Moyawna Monay Olden, Laura Noemi Ortega, LaVerne Page Jr., Anthony Peter Paulsen, Patricia Danielle Paxton, Roderick O’Keith Perkins, Sarah Elizabeth Ponds, Ryan Taylor Pring, Brianna Nicole Rae, Janay Rochelle Reece, Jordan Alexa Reilly, Ashley Renee Robinson, Corina Marie Samuel, Daniel Randy Sanders, Haley Elizabeth Sanders, Tollie Jo Schultz, Kelly Ryan Scott, Vivian Segnini, Carson Alicia Anne Shaffer, Rachel Marie Shaffer, William Robert Kei Shelton, Ramona Lee Siegrist, Jhané Elisha Simmons, Tarah Jenell Simmons, Akchita Singh, Alyssa Christine Sinicropi, Khadijah L. Sistare, Schaeyonna Makeba Smalls, Brenna Louann Soukup, Caroline Ruth Sprague, Carlie Demi Starks, Daisy Allison Steinke, Asia Nicole Stevenson, Corbin Rashad Stewart, Matthew Ryan Stone, Madison Marie Templeton, Emily Rhiannon Annette Thomas, Shanythia Samauri Thomas, Lauren Chardai Thompson, Sydney Kathryn Thompson, Lucas Charles Townsend, Khoi Anh Tran, Shane Alexander Tschappat, LaShelle Anslee-Elizabeth Tynes, Alyssa Ileni Vasquez, Marissa Elizabeth Velez, Katlyn Marie Walden, Danielle Nicole Walker, Shayla Desiree Warren, Kandace Janay Washington, Kayla Noel Wentzky, William Blake White, Emily Beth Whitehead, Zachary Steppenwolfe Wiley, Carolyn Elaine Wilkerson, Levert Aiken Wilks, Briana Danielle Suzanne Williams, Larry Donnell Wilson Jr., Jean Marie Wolfe, Leah Patricia Young, Peyton Mckenzie Young and Clarissa Marie Zills.
College of Arts and Sciences Bachelor of Science
Alina Noor Abedin, Aaron Brady Anderson-Rolfes, Ryan McKenzie Arioli, Brenda Irene Avila, Anna Claire Bailey-Davis, Sommer Marissa Barber, Parker Anne Bates, Molly McCall Bishop, Margaret Arielle Black, Macey Jean Bosley, Lindsay Kristen Bradley, Alanna Kialynn Brooks, Deidre Danielle Brown, Mykah Buff, Jami Nicole Bunton, Kathryn Lynne Cantrell, Bee Chang, Marthaline Mary Cooper, Michael Alexander Corder, Michelle Renee Corley, Caitlin Anne Cridland, Chelsea Elizabeth Crocker, Alice Da Nobrega Garcia, Maurice Javon Davis, Marion Celine Ehrismann, Rayshon Cortez Ellis, Rebecca Fay Fisher, Louise Fraulob, Lillian Marie Garrecht, Cardessia Ann Gibbs, Devin Michael Gilbert, Melissa Ann Goldie, Sebrenna Genetta Lasha Goodson, Lisa Goralnik, Ray Antonio Green-McCanic, Justin Andrew Groves, Jesslyn Maree Ham, Taylor Makenzie Hamilton, Inicia Tiera Harris, Tianee Pauline Harris, Jessica Elizabeth Hawkins, Kayla Michelle Holcomb, Faith Vermell Holmes, Hayley J’lyn Hunter, Justin Scott Hutchinson, Jade DeAna Jenkins, Parker Marie Kelly, Amber Kathryn Kesterson, Anna Rose Kline, Chelsea MaLyn Lawhorn, Victoria Dianne Porsché Leroy, Jordan Alexander Lewis, Rachel Silva Lipat, Breona Alexis Mack, Kevin Michael Mackey, Kirstine Jane Matthews, Eva Victoria McCarthy, Jessica Anne McCarton, Theresa Reneé Melendez, Kristen Hope Melton, Alexander Devante Middleton, Jasmine Nicole Mitchell, Jaclyn Brooke Mixon, Savannah Alyssa Moritzky, Tyler Wayne McGregor Moses, Dakoda Wyatt Mullinax, Madolyn Kelsey Murphy, Iris Gabrielle Myers, Jovanna Orozco, Suzhanna Rose Palmer, Elsa Irene Paredes-Suarez, Heta Upendra Patel, Lexi Felice Perry, Alyssa Aimee Pierson, Jessica M. Pitts, Davis Phillips Plasko, Paige Nicole Powers, Jasmine Nicole Price, Jessica Cassondra Qualls, Eden Elise Ralph, Lindsay Ann Richardson, Nickole Zaiana Richardson, Jake Arthur Roberts, Erica June Robertson, Lilian Johannah Robinette, Stephany Paige Robinson, Magy Mawad Rophael, Moryanne Rosario, Alexia Leigh Ann Schaeffer, Melody Marie Sheets, Tyler Michael Sherman, Terri L. Skinner, Kiara Constance Smith, Mikala Rashai Smith, Hailey Denise Spires, Leigha Marie Stahl, Shanieka Caroline Staley, Stephen Michael Steward, Andrea Lynn Taylor, Rachel Leigh Taylor, Jessica Michala Tesney, Courtney Jenelle Thompson, Alison Paige Tighe, Misaki Anne Tillis, Jeremy Ryan Tuck, Luis Alberto Valle Burguete, Sarah Mary Walter, Camerun C. Washington, Melanie Charné Washington, Emily Anne Watson, Margaret Alexandria Whitley, Andrew Michael Williams, Ta’China Nicole Williams and Allan Leighton Wise.
College of Arts and SciencesBachelor of Social Work
Jessie Marie Armstrong, Taylor Jo Bagwell, Gabriellia S. Boatwright, Ryan Tyler Brathe, Danielle Shawnta Brown, Micah Caralyn Burris, TyQuan Rashem Butler, Britteny Nicole Cline, Jasmine Samantha Cohen, Courtney Natacha Corley, Leah Catherine DiMatteo, Ashley Eileen Eason, Rankin Amanda Fraedrich, Laura Daniela Galindo Zapata, La’Quita Shantell Ingram, Brianna Janay Johnson, Hannah Brooke Keenon, Jhané Nicole Kirkland, Haley Katherine Lutz, Vinita Samuel Maigur, Shelby Rae McCallister, Kierra Shonta McCrorey, Krista Anne Parenti, Lauryn Rachel Pfeifer, Montaine Bianca Cintron Prescott, Brett Elon Rawl, Alexandria Lynn Rivas, Lauren Nicole Roberts, Erica Iesha Robinson, Jaquelin Munoz Rodriguez, Tiana Moné Sellers and Erica MaLisha Williams.
College of Business Bachelor of Arts
Emily Jane Crick, Lydia Frances Davis, Alvin D. Foukoua Sop, Ryan Norman Laughlin, Shelby Mason Peay, Scott Lawrence Tappen II and Khoi Anh Tran.
College of Business Bachelor of Science
Mohammed Alhaqbani, Abdulmajeed Abdullah Alhazzani, Ahmaad Rashad Alston, Carl Joseph Andrews, Bronte Nicole Babson, Tiffany Michelle Baralt, Zachary Mark Berry, Jacqueline Ann Bonenfant, Frank William Branson IV, SaRita Denise Brewster, Erin Taylor Brown, Regan Alexis Byrden, DeAntre Raytron Campbell, Jacob Charles Carr, Brandon Lee Cassidy, Leonardo Chacin, Robert Clarkson Christman, Paul Lynwood Cooper III, Carl Isaiah Rudolph Corbin, Jacob Christopher Craft, Nicholas Anthony Cunningham, Joshua Elijah Davenport, Damon Rashad Dean, Graydon Nicholas Dean, Erica Brianna DeLay, Caroline Alexis Duncan, Victoria Bassey Eyo, Ann Morgan Fallaw, William Charles Featherstone, Hector Hugo Fernandez, Ciera Laren Fields, Ulises Figueroa, Kientay Lashaun Filmore, Kichanta Jeneé Fisher, Jackilyn Tameka Cultura Fuller, Sabrina Gabrielle Gadea, Matthew (Woody) Ryan Garcia-Lynn, Rainie Alexis Gordon, James Ray Grant, Alexander Douglas Grier, Karly Marie Gustafson, Victor Michael Hahn, Paige Nicole Haley, Gabrielle Nicole Hall, Eric Marshall Hammett, Brandon Kyle Harris, Tonya Jill Helgesen, Jeffrey Ryan Hilton, Timothy Roger Hogan Jr., Austin Logan Holbrook, Michael Page Holloway, Justin Daniel Horst, Ryan Michael Horton, Joshua Daniel Howell, Chukwuemeka Samuel Ikenegbu, Katelyn Louise Jackson, Torrey Marquis Jackson, Shanavia Ashley James, Matthew Edward Jellison, Louise Svejstrup Jeppesen, Brennen Lee Jones, Deviona Lavette June, Bradley Allen Kauffman, Renee Lynn Kimbrell, Alexis Rae Lagueux-Davis, Elizabeth Michelle Lambert, Marina Wesa Lamey, Patrick Joel Landrum, River C. Lawrence Sr., Rommel Arcangel Layug II, Kevin William Lifsey, Michael Ray McCraven, Timothy Joseph McFall, Stephen Parker Mills, Robert Henry Mitchell, Paige Alexa Mitchum, Aaron Chandler Moore, Eliot Benjamin Moore, Tyler Joseph Morris, Rachel Claire Neiling, Titilayo Chinazor Oguntimehin, Justin Avery Pace, Stephanie Marie Parise, John Pierson Payne, Jennifer Leigh Perkins, Nicole Riley Pitt, James David Poel, Tevin Lee Prescott, Samantha Nicole Prytulak, Duncan Ian Quirk, Brandon Nicholas Racer, Richard Kyle Rawls, Jessica Shannon Reeves, Allyssa Dawn Resech, Sierra Shermece Robinson, Joshua Scott Rosenberger, Timon Isaiah Ruth, Ryan Hunter Sadlon, Ryan Alexander Saffy, Meshach Gbeteah Sarkorh, Lauren Nicole Scrogin, Chase Alexander Small, Schaeyonna Makeba Smalls, Andrew Michael Smith, Eric Lashon Tylor Smith, Kyle Gregory Smith, Samantha Felicia Smith, Earl Dylan Stansbury, Jesse Monroe Strickland III, Dylan Patrick Swanson, Ryan Christopher Swistak, Micahla Flori Thomas, Brittany Lee Threatt, Colton Paul Tucker, Maria Fernanda Vasquez, Lauren Elizabeth Vincent, Roman Anthony Vitanza, Kaylin Sadé Watson, Tanner Jefferson Wigington, Deron Christopher Williams, Jordan Brooke Williams, Keon Terrell Williams, Tenisha Tatiana Wright, Jiale Yang, Avery Jerryl Yarbrough and Tzu-chien Yen.
College of Education Bachelor of Science
Aubrey Victoria Adams, Catherine Elizabeth Adkins, William Andrew Alewine, Sha’Quille DeanjaRay Allen, Emily Caroline Almond, Jennifer Lynn Altman, Kelley Marie Anderson, Alisha Caroline Armfield, Jordan Elizabeth Ashley, Sarah Elizabeth Atkerson, Caitlin Taylor Baker, Morgan Lois Barradale, Katherine Elizabeth Barreto, Destiny Dawn Bazemore, Hannah Elizabeth Beckstrom, Claire Georgia Berchtold, Elena Frances Berry, Alexandra Best, Courtney Celeste Bishop, Britney Nicole Black, Morgan Appolonia Bockskopf, Quantia Shuntay Bonaparte, Marlee McLaughlin Bos, Steadman Cornell Boston, Kanisha Rebecca Brace, Michelle Denielle Brachowski, Taylor Deitz Brackett, Hannah Grace Brandon, Cherilynn Bronson, Chelsea Elizabeth Brown, Sierra Jennel Brown, Martin Cory Brownshield, Kyle Christopher Bruce, Kaela Rhian Buelo, Sarah Ann Bundy, Delayna Lee Burroughs, Taylor Marie Cassell, Emma Suzanne Catoe, Cassady Marie Caudle, Kodi Cassidy Creed Clark, Ryan Christopher Clark, Francesca Rose Clausen, Kayla Alease Cook, Aja Brevonne Cooke, Sydney Jordan Cope, Kassidie Lane Corbett, Carrie Lynn Dansby, Casey McDowell Davis, Shydai Ameya Dean, Beatriz DeLa Cruz Guerrero, Katelyn Grace Dodd, Matthew James Drescher, Tiye Asanté DuBard, Molly Catherine Duggan, Kara Marie Dunkelberg, Elizabeth Hunter Durham, Phyllis Angela Economy, Matthew D. Edwards, Matthew Bryan Egbert, Celina-Maria Espinosa, Adrianna Norman Faile, Lauren Taylor Firth, Patrick Devan Fitzhugh, Marisa Nicole Fletcher, Amber Nicole Floyd, Judywren Carrie Ford, Breanda Rosetta Foster, Courtney Sarah Frick, Jessica Marie Fulmer, Celie Garrick, Savannah Ashley Gaston, Ashley Monic Graham, Mary Elizabeth Graham, Alexis Lynn Greer, Shakira Janay Grimes, Susan Elizabeth Guillot, Meredith Rose Hamilton, Amber Harbert Holland, Rylee Taylor Hartmann, Chloe Marie Hauser, Lindsey Elizabeth Hawkins, Glenn Khaliq Hickman, Nicole Timme Hilburn, Catherine Avery Hood, Logan Elizabeth Hudak, Brittany Ann Hutson, Cory Christopher Ingram, Deborah Lee Johnson, Mary Anna Johnson, Victoria Lynn Johnston, Asia Parker Jones, Emily Elizabeth Jones, Zachary Quinton Jones, Jasmine Marie Kennedy, Mary Malcolm Kierpiec, Leonie May Kirby, Kia Christine Kirkhart, Cassidy Rae Laber, Kraig David Laney, Haven Alexa Langley, Jocelyn Hydeia Leaf, Katelyn Elizabeth Lee, Merritt Whitley Lemmon, Lauren Asheton Letellier-Hennessy, Morgan Rae Lewis, Shambria Michael Littlejohn, Margaret Caroline Lorimer, Julia Adeline Lusk, Rachel Michelle Lyon, Cori Alexana Maness-Mulder, Melissa Claire Mangum, Hannah Rebecca Marcoux, Alexis Joelle Martin, Emily Elizabeth Matthews, Caitlin Ariel McClellan, Whitney Nicole McConnell, Madeline Lamar McGregor, Nyisha Nicole McNeil, Cynterria La’Shae Meadors, Myesha Nicole Mickens, Shawana Jenese Miller, Amber Lee Moloney, Samantha Anne Molony, Kielle Shateiama Taieshia Moore, Taryn Danielle Moreno, Autumn Marie Morris, Maeghan Kimberly Morris, Vanessa Nicole Mosher, Brianna Dominique Mozee, Emma Jayne Murray-Shanks, Kristin Haley Nash, Grace Ellen Neill, Lacey Rebecca Pannell, Megan Elizabeth Parks, Madeleine Kelly Paulus, Brandy Ladaysha Peeples, Sheri Di-Ann Perez-Segura, Sarah Elizabeth Pfeiffer, Catherine Elizabeth Phillips, Gabrielle Marie Poe, Patrick Charles Raad, Sarai Isabel Ramos, Isabella Catherine Reed, Jewell M’lynn Reynolds, Ashleigh Kianna Riley, Holly Brooke Rittenberry, Casey Elizabeth Roche, Ronata Enasia Rogers, Whitney LaBria Rojas, Carmen Adalia Rollizo, Hannah Doris Roof, Madison Dionne Rudolf, Whitney Milan Russell, Amanda Nicole Sabin, Jenna Elizabeth Salomon, Kalyn Alyssa Satcher, Miranda Moyra Saville, Casey Nicole Scully, Robert Zachary Seabolt, Megan Elise Searight, Grace Elizabeth Sisserson, Robert William Smith III, Ryan Scott Smith, Sarah Jean Stalions, Emma Laurent Stanton, Briana Nikhol Steele, Caroline Paige Sudduth, Alyssa Lauren Thompson, Rikita Elysia Brianna Thompson, Jenna LeeAnn Timmons, Matthew James Vetter, Rachel Elizabeth Waldron, Scott Edward Walker, Brandi Rose Wallick, Lauren Elise Watts, Sedrick Jerrell Weeks, Sydney Elizabeth White, Jamie Lee Whiteaker, Sarah Elizabeth Wilcox, Alexis Chantel Williamson, Gregory Brenton Wilson and Amber Leeann Young.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Arts
Jennalee Elizabeth Anderson, Khadesia Deonnia Barmore, Mariah Jane Barrie, Maria Katherine Braswell, Brandy Lynn Brogden, Caitlyn Renae Bryant, Brianna Nicole Budd, Elizabeth Kay Byouk, Dylan Scott Carpenter, Sydney Alexandria Carr, Kennedy Brianna Crosby, Christopher Jamil Davis II, Brian Patrick Drescher, Marystuart Harris, Nehemiah Nolan Hope, William Andrew Keen, Jennifer Lauren Kight, Shelby Elizabeth Lewis, Danielle Nicole Lilley, Megan Elizabeth Long, Justin Woodrow Paxton Marcell, Jessica Nicole McFarland, Madia Alene Medico, Jordan Drakeford Mickle, Zachary Eli Morrison, Iris Gabrielle Myers, Michelle Marie Perri, Catherine Elizabeth Powell, Lauren Nicole Roberts, Maxx Michael Saltarelli, Stephanie Joy Schley, Christian Frances Smith, Sarah Anne Stewart, Billy Jack Thompson, Carly Marie Thompson, Carmen Ashley Trull, Destiny La’Raine Turlington, Garrett Robert Whiffen, Lindsey Makayla Whitfield and Victoria Elizabeth Wiles.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Fine Arts
Garrett Scott Bowman, Karis Lauren-Carpenter Burgin, Khayla Roneé Chapman, Courtney Nichol Clift, Hillary Rose Corteville, Anthony Michael Dean, Alyvia Caitlyn Dyches, Chandlee Fae Freudenberger, Rebecca Frances Fuller, Shelby Allain Furr, Callan Gaines Carpenter, Anna Hart Gervais, Steven Bradford Hawes, Charles Elliott Hickey, , Sally Anne Huffman, Courtney Ayanna Johnson, Eric Antonio Morrison, Katherine Helga Nix, Christopher Ryan O’Shields, Christina Brooke Buchanan Rawls, Hannah Elizabeth Roberson, Jordan Ann Sommer, Julia Elizabeth Turner, Meaghan Brent Westfall, Morgan Chandler Willis and Grace Francis Windey.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Music
Joseph Blair Booth, Jonathan Ryan Chavis, Joseph Brady Hartness, William Ellis Hendrix and Aaron Conner Keith.
College of Visual and Performing Arts Bachelor of Music Education
Molly Deborah Andorfer, Lori Lynne Hurst, Shelby Peyton Lindler, Lucas Nathan Malitz, Nathan Louis Frein Matthews, Chrisa Marie Murray, Riley James Pagett, William Burruss Ramsey IV, Naiesha Jovonne Wise and Emmalee Nicole Wood.
