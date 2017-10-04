York, Lancaster high students raising money for Texas high school hit by floods

York and Lancaster high school students are hoping to help their Houston peers after Hurricane Harvey brought devastating floods to Texas.
Most of the athletic equipment and facilities at Hardin-Jefferson ISD High School in Sour Lake, near Houston, was damaged during the storm, so York and Lancaster students are stepping up to help, said York Athletic Director Joey Moore.
“Pretty much all of their athletic equipment was destroyed or ruined by floodwater,” Moore said. “As an athletic director, I’d hate to think I’d have to start from scratch. It would be a tough situation.”
Cougar Athletics are collecting financial donations in October to help the Houston student-athletes restore their athletic facilities and equipment. Collections will be taken during Friday night football games. Donations also can be sent to the York Comprehensive High School front office, courtesy of YCHS Athletics.
All donations will go to the Hardin-Jefferson High School Athletic Department.
Moore also reached out to Lancaster High School athletic director Mark Strickland, who joined the effort.
Lancaster High will collect funds at the Oct. 6 home game during their 50/50 raffle, Strickland said. Half the proceeds will go to a raffle winner and the other half will go to the Texas school.
“I’d hate to be in that situation, so anything we can do ... is us making an effort to try to help someone out,” he said.
Moore said the S.C. High School League put out a list of high schools in Texas and Florida affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. He randomly chose Hardin-Jefferson to help.
“I felt like the need was there and we could help somebody,” Moore said.
York plays Lancaster on Oct. 20 at York Comprehensive High School. During half-time, the schools plan on announcing how much they have collectively raised for the Texas school, Moore said.
“We appreciate any help we can get to help them,” he said.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Want to help?
Donations to the Hardin-Jefferson High School Athletic Department can be sent to York Comprehensive High School Athletics at 275 E. Alexander Love Hwy in York.
Checks should be made payable to “YCHS Athletics.”
Donations can also be made at the Lancaster High School home game on Oct. 6 and the Friday night York football games on Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.
