Rock Hill school board extends superintendent Pew’s contract

The Rock Hill school board has extended the district superintendent’s contract by one year following a successful evaluation.
Kelly Pew’s contract was extended to June 30, 2021.
Pew joined the Rock Hill school district in 2014 from the Pickens County School District, where she had served since 2008.
Pew worked in several South Carolina school districts as a teacher, administrator and superintendent before coming to Rock Hill.
Jim Vining, school board chairman, released this statement:
“We are pleased that Dr. Pew is our superintendent, and that she will be leading our district to face the challenges we have ahead of us.
“We have had an exceptional year implementing capital projects and integrating new construction while modernizing our historical buildings. All the challenges this poses have been met with high professionalism.
“We appreciate the effort toward improvement in academics, and recognize much remains to be done. We look forward to working with Dr. Pew to set district goals in academics, parental involvement, communications and the pending teacher shortage.
We thank Dr. Pew for what she has done for our district and look forward to the years ahead.”
