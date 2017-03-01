He was paralyzed, then had cancer. After he died, friends gave him one last adventure

1:28 Looking for fun activities in Rock Hill, Big South basketball fans? Pause

1:43 Military vet surprises friend with Big South Tournament tickets

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

1:36 Video: Winthrop's Keon Johnson drops 40 in nationally televised game

0:39 Video: Keon Johnson talks about Winthrop's reaction to winning Big South championship

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window