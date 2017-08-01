Seven seek two judge seats in York County, election by SC legislators looms

Seven York County lawyers have filed for two area judge seats.
In South Carolina, legislators, not voters, select judges.
The S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission said those who filed for the 16th Circuit resident judge seat, currently held by Judge John C. Hayes III, are: B.J. Barrowclough, 16th Circuit Deputy Public Defender; Lisa Collins, 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor; William McKinnon, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor; Leah Moody, a private practice lawyer; and James Morton, a private practice lawyer.
Morton and McKinnon were two of three finalists in 2015 when the third finalist, Dan Hall, was selected as York County’s other resident circuit judge. Moody also filed for the seat in 2014.
Hayes is retiring at the end of the year. Circuit judges hear criminal and civil cases. The 16th Circuit is made up of York and Union counties, but judges have statewide jurisdiction and often travel to other counties.
A second York County judge seat, the master-in-equity position currently held by Jack Kimball, will be open in the summer of 2018. David Simpson, a private practice lawyer, and Teasa Weaver, a 16th Circuit assistant solicitor, filed for that seat. The master-in-equity is a York County circuit court-level seat that handles property cases and other civil matters.
The candidates will be reviewed by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission, which operates under the S.C. General Assembly for the seat, according to a release from the commission. The commission investigates candidates and sends out a maximum of three for consideration by legislators.
Public qualification hearings start Nov. 13. Only after the months long screening is done can finalists seek endorsements from legislators.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
