Congressman Ralph Norman pulls out loaded gun at Rock Hill meet-and-greet

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, said there's no reason anyone should have been scared when he pulled out a loaded gun Friday morning at a meet and greet with voters.
"Guns are not the issue," he said.
Norman said he put the gun on the table to prove a point — that a gun by itself can't shoot someone.
"I'm just tired of the guns being blamed," he said. "I'm tired of the NRA being blamed. I'm tired of the police being blamed."
Norman said a group of Mothers Demand Action attended his meeting at Rock Hill Diner on Cherry Road. He said they pressed him to support gun control legislation.
Norman said there are laws already on the books that need to be enforced first.
"I pulled it out to make a point that guns don't shoot," he said. "People shoot."
Norman said he put the gun on the restaurant table for "maybe a minute, or two minutes" and told the women they should have a gun.
"If someone walks into this restaurant shooting," he said he told them, "I'm going to shoot him. I'm going to protect you and everybody else in here."
He said as a Christian, he isn't worried about dying.
"But I'm going to take him with me," he said.
Norman, who said he has a concealed carry permit, said he carries a gun with him most of the time — except in Washington, D.C.
When asked if the gun was loaded, he said: "Absolutely, a gun without bullets is useless."
Norman said he bought his gun, a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson, in Rock Hill, and he said the process took about 45 minutes.
This isn't the last time he plans to display his gun, he said.
"I'm going to do it again. I'm going to use it as an example."
