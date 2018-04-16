Drone video: Tornado in Greensboro had wind speeds of 135 mph
Tornadoes, toppled trees and ripped apart homes, businesses and an elementary school in Greensboro and Reidsville, NC Sunday, April 15, 2018. Duke Energy crews were working Monday to restore electric service to more than 31,000 customers.
Fly along in 360-degree video with Jim Kilpatrick and the Bandit Flight Team as they train in June 2017 for flyovers. The precision formation flying team, based in Raleigh, NC, fly in formation several feet away from each other.
A white Asheville, NC police officer is shown putting a black pedestrian in a chokehold in video released Monday, April 2, that offers more footage of a police beating that has sparked outrage over use of force.
Five student athletes from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, participated in a spring college signing ceremony. The sports they play are lacrosse, volleyball, baseball and basketball. They're taking their game to the next level.
The boys lacrosse teams from Nation Ford and Fort Mill high schools met for the regular season finale. Fort Mill won the high-scoring match to clinch the Region IV title. Both teams are now getting ready for the S.C. 5A playoffs.
Duke Children's Hospital hosted its second annual Prom for patients on Saturday April 14, 2018. Attendees were joined by friends, family, and several Duke athletes including Grayson Allen, Justin Robinson, and Abby Pyne.
The first meeting between the two schools saw Nation Ford grab the win with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium in Clover. The second time around, it was anyone's match as a lone goal made the difference.
Hundreds of children "raced" frogs Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the annual Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill. The longest leap earned the racer an oversized frog trophy. The 9-day festival continues through April 21.
75-year-old Sidney Doobrow earned his first degree black belt earlier last month at Kenaki Karate Studio in Indian Land. The Vietnam veteran graduated from the beginner’s white belt to a Sensei’s black belt more than two years ago.
In a close Region IV track meet, Fort Mill's boys and girls squads edged their crosstown rivals, Nation Ford High. Going into the April 11, 2018 meet, Nation Ford had only one loss, to Rock Hill and had South Carolina title hopes.
Clifford was let go following a meeting with new general manager Mitch Kupchak, who took over Monday night. The 36-46 Hornets missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Here's what might happen next.