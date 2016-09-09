Siddiqui family: USMC investigation leaves ‘unanswered’ questions

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama Pause

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

2:10 Family member of woman killed in Rock Hill crash says suspect's apology 'a little late'

1:17 Accused hash oil dealer talks to York County judge

2:47 Gamecock football player married cheerleader, has family of USC athletes

1:28 Fort Mill mayor reminds students to 'remember sacrifices made' on Sept. 11

1:20 Video: Remembering 9 years of acts at Rock Hill performance center