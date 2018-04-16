She said a woman was 'possessed,' but is in jail for performing an exorcism, police say

Brittany Jones believed a woman was "possessed" and attempted to perform an exorcism, police say.
In spite of Jones' belief, the exorcism was performed against another woman's will, according to the Columbia Police Department, who have arrested the 28-year-old Jones and charged her with first-degree assault and kidnapping.
The exorcism occurred March 19 at a home in the 100 block of Lorick Circle, police said. That is located near North Main Street and I-277.
Jones held the 56-year-old woman against her will, during the attempted exorcism, police reported.
During the exorcism, police say Jones allegedly assaulted the woman with a cross, because she believed the woman was "possessed."
Jones struck the woman in the upper and lower body with the cross as she attempted to perform an exorcism on her, police said.
The woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor, before she was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.
Jones younger sister, Tiara Jones, is also wanted by the police. The 26-year-old was called a co-defendant and is facing charges of first-degree assault and kidnapping, police said.
Brittany Jones was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where hs eis being held on a $100,000 bond.
Comments