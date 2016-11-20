S.C. should approve early voting process

Although reactions to the recent election may range from agony to ecstasy, South Carolina voters are likely to agree on one thing: Early voting is a good idea.
South Carolina doesn’t have genuine “no fault” early voting that allows voters to cast ballots before election day for any reason they choose. What the state does have is absentee voting that lets voters cast a ballot early, either in person or through the mail, for a variety of specified reasons.
The list of excuses for voting early includes being physically disabled, not being able to vote because of work demands, being 65 or older or simply planning to be on vacation on Election Day. In practice, these excuses rarely are challenged by election officials.
This year York County officials made it even easier for county residents to vote absentee. The Board of Voter Registration and Elections for the county opened a temporary satellite absentee voting site at Rock Hill’s City Hall in addition to the traditional site in the E.C. Black Building in York.
Thousands of local voters used the opportunity to cast their ballots early at both sites. And the story was much the same across the state.
Absentee voting this election broke the record set in 2012. Nearly 500,000 South Carolinians cast ballots this year by the Monday before Election Day, compared to 395,000 in the 2012 presidential election.
Clearly, absentee voting helps fulfill a desire to vote early at a time when it is most convenient for each voter. We’re gratified that York County election officials opened a second absentee voting site in Rock Hill, where a large number of voters reside.
But we hope the Legislature will consider amending voting regulations to allow no-fault early voting with no excuses needed to cast a ballot. In fact, we would favor a variety of changes that would make it easier for residents to vote.
In addition to early voting, South Carolina should consider a so-called “motor-voter” law where residents are automatically registered to vote when they get a new driver’s license or renew one. We also like the idea of being able to register to vote on any day, right up to Election Day.
Thirty states already offer some form of online voting, although in most cases this is limited to military personnel or other citizens living overseas. In Alaska, however any voter can send an absentee ballot from his or her home computer.
We have long opposed strict new voter ID laws, which impede access to the voting booth. Evidence clearly indicates that voter ID laws are most likely to suppress the votes of African-American citizens.
Earlier this year, in fact, the Supreme Court refused to allow North Carolina to reinstate its controversial voter ID law, ruling that it had a disparate impact on minority voters. Other states already have had their voter ID laws challenged for the same reason.
We think the impetus should be to encourage more people to vote and make it easier for them to do so. And with almost no evidence of in-person voter fraud, there is no reason to place obstacles in their path to the voting booth.
Voting is a crucial part of the American system of government. Authorizing early voting is one good way to encourage more people to participate in that process.
Comments