Duke and UNC coaching staff to visit five-star recruit Kevin Knox this week

The race for Kevin Knox II is heating up as the regular signing period gets underway.

Knox, who lives in Tampa Bay, will have an in-home visit with both the Duke and North Carolina coaching staffs on Wednesday, his dad said in a text message Tuesday morning.

The Knox family will host the UNC coaching staff from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Duke from 8 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

The Duke and UNC in-home visits are two of five visits Knox will have this week. The others include Florida State Tuesday at 6 p.m., Kentucky at 8 p.m. that Tuesday, and Missouri at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing player, is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He was a McDonald’s All-American this season.

The five-star prospect averaged 28.9 points per game this season for Tampa Catholic, and 11.3 rebounds. He also had 2 blocks per game and 2.2 steals, and led Tampa Catholic to Florida’s 5A state championship game.

Knox made an impression on basketball fans in the Triangle when he won the John Wall Invitational’s Most Outstanding Player at Broughton High School in December. One of his biggest highlight’s was hitting a game-winning buzzer-beating shot against Cary High School.

Knox is expected to make a decision by early May.