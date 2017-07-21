Winthrop athletics announces communications/marketing personnel moves

Winthrop University athletics announced Friday it has hired Brittany Lane as assistant athletic director for marketing and communications. Lane will be responsible for the oversight and management of all marketing initiatives and strategic communications and will begin her duties on Aug. 1, 2017.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brittany to the Winthrop family,” athletic director Ken Halpin said. “She will be an invaluable asset to our team, and will be integral in how we tell the story of our student-athletes and the Winthrop brand going forward. She brings an elite skill-set and strategic vision for the ways we will engage our fans, students, and community. We can’t wait to get her started in Rock Hill.”
Lane comes from the University of South Carolina where she led the athletic department’s digital and social media efforts and held key roles in strategic communication, content planning and marketing. During her seven-year tenure, she led the Gamecocks’ social media strategy, managed all social media execution, and integrated digital media into traditional marketing and communications efforts.
Under her leadership, South Carolina’s athletics social media accounts grew into one of the largest social media followings and most engaged fan bases in college athletics. Lane also developed social media education programs and training sessions for student-athletes and a student internship program for her department.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to join the team at Winthrop,” said Lane, a graduate of Georgia and South Carolina. “Dr. Halpin’s vision for the department really resonates with me and I’m eager to get started working with everyone.”
Redden promoted to director of communications
Halpin also announced that 18-year department employee Brett Redden has been promoted to director of communications, effective immediately.
In his new role, Redden will serve as the primary media relations contact for the athletic department and support the strategic communication initiatives for various programs. Redden will also oversee the Winthrop Hall of Fame, Winthrop Sports Network, and all department and student-athlete local, regional, and national award nominations.
“We are very excited for Brett, as he’s been a vital member of our team for a long time, and has certainly earned this leadership opportunity. He has an unrivaled work ethic, and brings a passion each day for serving our programs and student-athletes,” said Halpin.
Redden most recently was Winthrop’s associate communications director. During his time at Winthrop, he has been a key component of the communications office, serving as the media relations contact for a variety of sports, writing and disseminating press releases and media content, supporting the digital efforts of the department on winthropeagles.com and social media, plus a number of other roles.
Redden joined the department in 1999 after graduating from Winthrop with a B.A. in Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting. He was also a member of Winthrop men’s soccer team.
