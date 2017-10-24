Winthrop University

Nowhere to go but up for Winthrop women’s basketball

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

October 24, 2017 6:29 PM

CHARLOTTE

Lynette Woodard said her first offseason as a head women’s basketball coach has been a never-ending fast break.

Woodard was named Winthrop’s head women’s basketball coach in July following an interim stint during the second half of last year’s very difficult season. The Eagles finished 2-29 and head coach Kevin Cook was removed at the end of the season, after a mid-season suspension that revealed a program in poor health for various reasons.

Woodard, the former Harlem Globetrotter and basketball Hall of Famer, is picking up the pieces from last year. She wouldn’t be drawn on expectations for the upcoming season but is focusing on the team’s conditioning and its defensive energy.

“That’s what I’m preaching the most,” she said. “The rest will come. But we’ve got to learn to do it together.”

Winthrop should shoot the ball well, especially with the addition of 3-point ace Emily Kelley. She and fellow freshman Kayla Brown, from Charlotte, will see plenty of minutes early on in the Eagles’ back court. Woodard said she feels like she needs to invest in her youngest players because they’ll be with her the longest. Post player Zaria McBride returns after missing all of last season, another boost for the Eagles.

Preseason scrimmages against Claflin and North Carolina A&T will tell Woodard more about where he team is heading into the winter. But other than that, Woodard, fighting off a soar throat on Tuesday, didn’t offer many specifics.

“First, let’s just get this thing turned around,” she said, grinning.

2017-18 Winthrop women’s basketball roster

Number

Name

Year

Position

Height

1

Kayla Brown

Fr.

G

5-6

2

Wykeria Jones

Jr.

G

5-6

3

Airneisha Gamble

Fr.

G

5-4

4

Erin Kelley

Fr.

G

5-10

10

Miquela Santoro

Soph.

G

5-7

12

Noell Kellers

Jr.

G

5-6

14

Samariya Fantt

Fr.

G

5-8

15

Naima Jackson

Sr.

G

5-8

20

Marissa Cantrell

Soph.

G

5-6

21

Anika Riley

Fr.

G

5-8

23

Ronata Rogers

Gr.

F

6-0

25

Courtney Hagaman

Jr.

G

5-9

30

Uchechi Ufochukwu

Soph.

C

6-4

34

Zaria McBride

Soph.

F

6-2

44

Kayla Atkins

Jr.

F

6-2

55

Angela Coello Perez

Soph.

F

6-1

Big South women’s basketball preseason picks

First team: Emma Bockrath, High Point, Jr., G, 5-10 (Dayton, Ohio); Keyen Green, Liberty, Soph., F, 6-1 (Philadelphia, Pa.); Jayda Worthy, Radford, Sr., F, 6-0 (Toledo, Ohio); Janayla White, Radford, Sr., F, 6-2 (Virginia Beach, Va.); Cortney Storey, Presbyterian College, Sr., G, 5-6 (Fayetteville, Tenn.)

Poll: 1. Radford (96); 2. Liberty (81); 3. Campbell (77); 4. High Point (73); 5. UNC Asheville (65); 6. Charleston Southern (50); 7. Gardner-Webb (38); 8. Presbyterian (37); 9. Longwood (17); 10. Winthrop (16)

