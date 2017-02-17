Preseason No. 1 Trojans hope experience, chemistry will yield a title

With a roster full of college baseball talent, South Carolina’s 5A preseason No. 1 one team looks equipped to compete for a state title. Mitch Walters’ Northwestern Trojans return five starters, including a handful of players who are committed to Division I schools.
The Trojans have experienced tremendous success under Walters, including a 2014 appearance in the state championship and three straight appearances in the Upper State championship, but this is the first time in Walters’ tenure that the Trojans have been the preseason favorite.
“I think Duke started basketball season No. 1 this year,” Walters said with a laugh after a recent practice. “For the program we’re very happy, but (the team) also understands that they’re giving it to you, you haven’t earned anything yet.”
Walters preaches doing the work and trusting the process rather than worrying about expectations. Luckily, he is working with a close and dedicated group of seniors.
“The seniors this year led as juniors last year, they’ve been together with the program since seventh grade. This whole corps has stayed together,” Walters said.
Although four juniors -- John Gilreath, Wesley Sweatt, Rob Hughes, and Cameron Reeves -- are committed to play Division 1 baseball, the chemistry of the team is not negatively affected.
“We’ve got a bunch of younger boys, juniors and sophomores who are committed. They’re kind of big-headed sometimes but I put them in their place,” senior Will Gardiner said, grinning toward his younger teammates.
Gardiner and Brandon Ashley share outgoing personalities who lead.
“Will and BA are two of the most vocal players on the team and there’s no doubt about it,” junior South Carolina commit John Gilreath said. “It goes from locker room, getting people ready for practice, even games last year. It’s encouragement. If you do something bad they’ll get on your tail, full hands on.”
Vocal leaders play a huge role in the chemistry of Northwestern baseball, but the lead-by-example players are essential as well.
“(Will) Hagood just goes about his job quietly, but gets it done,” senior Andrew Shipman said. “Jeff Taylor is the same way, I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say 10 words but he goes about his day and is consistent day in and day out.”
Taylor is signed to play college baseball at USC Upstate, and takes his role as a veteran leader seriously. He believes consistency and focus will be key to the team’s success in 2017.
“Keep them straight, make sure they’re not messing around, that they’re staying on task and just making sure they’re focused.”
Senior leader Davis Goodyear attributes the team’s good chemistry to competition and desire to be the best.
“Everybody is trying to beat everybody, everybody is competing,” he said. That’s the great thing about all our leaders, they always want you to strive to do your best, compete, and beat everybody out.”
The leaders are very critical of their teammates, but the whole team shares a bond and love for each other that was evident after a weight-lifting and conditioning session last week. The team wrapped up their workout with Brandon Ashley yelling that only four minutes remained, and continued to a series of rigorous floor workouts, where they were able to joke and mess with each other like friends.
“I’d say we are a very close group that loves each other and has each other’s backs,” said Shipman. “With us it’s not just baseball, we hang out together away from the field and genuinely care about each other.”
Many of these players have been playing baseball together since their childhood, and consider themselves much more than just teammates.
“I grew up playing with most of these guys and we’ve all played this game a long time,” said Will Hagood. “Shipman, Gardiner and I have been playing together since we were eight years old. I love my boys.”
Already signed
Jeff Taylor, USC Upstate; John Gilreath, South Carolina; Wesley Sweatt, South Carolina; Rob Hughes, Furman; Cameron Reeves, South Carolina.
