Lewisville advances to 1A baseball state finals

BASEBALL
Lewisville 8, McBee 3
The Lewisville Lions erupted for five runs in the third inning and beat McBee 8-3 to win the Class A Upper State championship Wednesday in Richburg.
The victory improves Lewisville to 23-5 on the year and sends the lions to the state final series at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Lake View-Hannah-Pamplico game.
The Lions tallied three times in the second for a 3-0 lead. Chase Yoder’s two-run single was the big hit in the frame. McBee cut it to 3-1 with a single run in the top of the third.
Lewisville made it 8-1 after three innings. The Lions managed only two hits in the outburst, but took advantage of a pair of hit batters and two McBee errors. Alex Reed and Russell Noland, who had two hits in the game, got the only two hits in the inning.
McBee scored twice in the sixth to account for the final score.
Andrew Culp pitched a complete game to earn the win for the Lions. He scattered seven hits and struck out three as he improved to 5-1 on the year.
“When you get this far, every team is good,” said Lewisville coach Billy Keels. “We will need to bring our A game with us during the entire state championship series. It does not get any easier going forward.”
Westminster Catawba to host playoff game
The Westminster Catawba Indians will play host to Arendell at 3:30 Thursday in the second round of the State Playoffs.
Westminster Catawba received a bye in the opening round of play.
S.C. Baseball Coaches announce all-state teams
The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released its All-State teams for each classification, and two coaches and nine players from the area were selected.
Northwestern coach Mitch Walters was tabbed as Class 5A Coach of the Year. Northwestern’s Will Gardner, Cameron Reeves, Rob Hughes, and John Gilreath were named to the Class 5A team.
South Pointe had a pair of players named to the Class 4A team. They were Bo Taylor and Ty Good.
In Class A Lewisville coach Billy Keels was picked as the Coach of the Year. Lewisville had a trio of players named to the team. They were Alex Reed, Trey Keels, and Drew Colvin.
SOFTBALL
Boiling Springs 3, Clover 2
Boiling Springs edged the Clover Blue Eagles 3-2 in an elimination game in the Class 5A Upper State Tournmament Wednesday at Clover.
Boiling Springs scored once in the third and twice in the fifth for a 3-0 lead, but Clover fought back.
The Blue Eagles scored twice in the sixth to cut the deficit to 3-2. Taylor Stewart and Kailey Carpenter each had run-scoring singles for Clover in the rally.
SOCCER
Class 5A all-state teams announced
The Class 5A All-State soccer teams have been announced and three area players were chosen.
Fort Mill place two players on the All-State girls’ team. Meredith Christopher and Kimber Haley were named to the team. Clover’s Adam Watkins was tabbed for the All-State boys’ team.
