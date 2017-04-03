Interactive: how did former South Pointe standout Montay Crockett’s NFL Pro Day go?

Former South Pointe Stallion Montay Crockett performed in Georgia Southern University’s NFL Pro Day last Thursday. The weather was terrible, but that didn’t stop Crockett from burning up scouts’ stopwatches with a 4.38 40-yard dash. Crockett is an intriguing prospect because he played for a Georgia Southern program that is heavily run-focused on offense.
Check out this interactive graphic to learn more about Crockett, who is preparing for the draft (set for April 27-29) at a performance training facility in Atlanta:
