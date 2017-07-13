The Herald's 10-best 2017 HS football games: South Pointe at Buford (Ga.)

This could be an awesome game, north of Atlanta on Sept. 15.
South Pointe-Buford (Ga.) is another interesting interstate matchup made possible by the Stallions’ difficulty scheduling local opponents. It wouldn’t be surprising if Buford had the same issues; the Wolves’ dominance of Georgia high school football is not dissimilar to South Pointe’s success in South Carolina, and even predates the Stallions’ reign of the last nine or 10 years.
Buford has won 10 state titles since 2001 and 11 all-time. Incredibly, the school has played for a Georgia state title each of the last 10 years.
Buford
Buford has around 1,150 students and its school district is rated one of the best academically in Georgia. Wolves football has certainly done its part to put the school on the map, an effort led by former coach Jess Simpson. He was the head coach for seven of Buford’s state titles, and defensive coordinator for three others. He took the head job in 2005 and went 164-12, solidifying the Wolves as one of Georgia’s juggernauts.
Simpson left Buford last December to take a college coaching job at Georgia State and John Ford was hired as his replacement. Ford previously was an assistant coach at Anderson’s Westside High and graduated from Clemson.
If South Pointe’s lucky there will be some growing pains between Buford and its new coach. The Wolves are blessed as usual with Power 5 college prospects, especially at running back, where Anthony Grant (Tennessee) and Christian Turner (Michigan) are college commitments. Likewise for safety Bryson Richardson (North Carolina) and even a long-snapper, Quentin Skinner (LSU).
South Pointe
South Pointe can never be accused of weak scheduling. Playing Buford offers the Stallions quality opposition before region play commences and affords the team’s players an unusual road trip experience.
Strait Herron’s club is just as loaded as Buford with future college football players and testing them against some of the best schools in the southeast, like the Wolves, is a smart tactic. It’s almost certain the Stallions won’t play a team as good as Buford the rest of the season.
South Pointe certainly held its own in its two marquee out-of-state matchups last season, beating Mallard Creek and narrowly losing to St. Frances (Md.), a game in which the Stallions fumbled away a late lead. But the experiences seem to have been worthwhile; after playing those two schools, the Stallions won their next 10 games by an average of 28.3 points, including the 4A state championship.
The series
There isn’t one, really. South Pointe AD Lance Roberts said earlier this week that the two schools only have a one-game contract. The Stallions - for whatever reasons - have yet to play any of their marquee out-of-state opponents a second time. Too bad.
Showdown Countdown so far
Editor’s note: The Herald is counting down to the 2017 high school football season by revealing the 10 most interesting games in York, Chester and Lancaster counties this coming fall. Games will be organized by date and revealed in Monday, Wednesday and Friday newspapers.
