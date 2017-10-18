How is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern football (besides 10 touchdowns in 3 games)?

More Videos 1:19 10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football? Pause 2:33 Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:36 Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game 1:34 Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football? Northwestern junior WR standout Jamario Holley has exploded in the last three games, but that’s not the only way he’s helped Northwestern turn around a 2-3 start that contributed to the midseason firing of coach David Pierce. Northwestern junior WR standout Jamario Holley has exploded in the last three games, but that’s not the only way he’s helped Northwestern turn around a 2-3 start that contributed to the midseason firing of coach David Pierce. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Northwestern junior WR standout Jamario Holley has exploded in the last three games, but that’s not the only way he’s helped Northwestern turn around a 2-3 start that contributed to the midseason firing of coach David Pierce. Bret McCormick bmccormick@heraldonline.com