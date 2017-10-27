More Videos

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win 0:49

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win

Pause
Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown 0:25

Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:25

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues

Panthers' Trai Turner un-boxes LSU swag. says he has the best hook-up. 0:47

Panthers' Trai Turner un-boxes LSU swag. says he has the best hook-up.

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

  • Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

    South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.
Iquan Toland