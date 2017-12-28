Former South Pointe Stallion promoted to Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster

Former South Pointe standout Montay Crockett was called up to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ active 53-man roster Dec. 26, and could see action this weekend when the Jags face Tennessee Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville lost receiver Jaelen Strong to a torn ACL last weekend and Crockett, who joined the team’s practice squad Oct. 30, was added to the full roster on the day after Christmas.
The 6-foot, 184-pound Rock Hill native was undrafted out of Georgia Southern, but his 4.28-second 40-yard dash time and 38-inch vertical leap intrigued numerous teams. The Green Bay Packers signed Crockett for preseason camp, but he was cut near the end. He tried out with Chicago and Houston during the season, then landed in Jacksonville. He’ll wear the No. 19 jersey.
The Jaguars (10-5) are enjoying their first season with at least 10 wins since 2007 and have locked up a playoff spot out of the AFC South. That means potentially more games than just Sunday’s regular season finale for Crockett.
If Crockett plays against the Titans, he’ll become the fourth South Pointe alum to play in at least one NFL regular season game. He told The Herald earlier this year after signing with the Packers, “To all the little kids back home, everybody’s got a dream. Don’t ever stop. Just remember why you started.”
