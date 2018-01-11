NFL legend Joe Jacoby recognizes The Herald’s 2017 Hawgs of the Year

More Videos 1:57 Rock Hill teen pushes forward in basketball despite mother's recent death Pause 1:05 3 Rock Hill teens denied bond in attempted robbery, shooting of 15-year-old 0:56 Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims 0:56 Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders 0:34 One injured in Rock Hill shooting, police say 1:26 Sweet Dough making the donuts and more in Fort Mill 1:05 Chester’s Chris Carns talks about putt at Clemson basketball game that won $10,000 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 1:13 The Men's Shop in York closing after 70 years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NFL legend Joe Jacoby spoke to The Herald’s Hawgs of the Week winners during year-end gathering Former Washington Redskins Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Joe Jacoby spoke to The Herald’s annual Hawgs of the Week celebration for high school football offensive linemen on Jan. 11, 2018. Former Washington Redskins Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Joe Jacoby spoke to The Herald’s annual Hawgs of the Week celebration for high school football offensive linemen on Jan. 11, 2018. Iquan Toland

