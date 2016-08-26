High School Football

August 26, 2016 10:51 PM

Howard, Northwestern football overwhelm Dorman, 42-28

Staff reports

Spartanburg

The Northwestern Trojans raced to a three-touchdown lead at halftime and defeated the Dorman Cavaliers 42-28 in a non-region game Friday night.

Jerry Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half, and Gage Moloney passed for two scores before intermission as the Trojans built the 28-7 cushion.

Moloney’s touchdown strikes were to Dequez Harris and Jordan Starkes. Howard’s scores came on runs of five and nine yards.

Northwestern went up 35-7 early in the third period when Moloney connected with Harris on a 79-yard play.

Dorman came back with a pair of scores to make it 35-21. Jalen Fowler passed for both touchdowns.

The Cavaliers were driving again when Feddie Cunningham picked off a Fowler pass at the goal line and returned it to the eight-yard line.

Several plays later Howard scored on a 71-yard scamper to give the Trojans a 42-21 lead early in the fourth period.

On deck: Northwestern will host South Mecklenberg next Friday night at 7:30.

Northwestern

7

21

7

7

-

42

Dorman

0

7

14

7

-

28

Scoring summary

First Quarter

N - Dequez Harris 55 yd pass from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick)

Second Quarter

N - Jerry Howard 4 yd run (Thomas Gettys kick)

N - Jerry Howard 10 yd run (Thomas Gettys kick)

N - Jordan Starkes 2 yd pass from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick)

D - Jalen Fowler 1 yd run (Davis Rogers kick)

Third Quarter

N - Dequez Harris 79 yd pass from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick)

D - Charle Champion 27 yd pass from Jalen Fowler (Davis Rogers kick)

D - Jacoby Pinckney 9 yd pass from Jalen Fowler (Davis Rogers kick)

Fourth Quarter

N - Jerry Howard 71 yd run (Thomas Gettys kick)

D - Jalen Fowler 9 yd run (Davis Rogers kick)

Team statistics

N

D

First downs

23

26

Rushes-yards

21-173

53-243

Passing

32-46-2

17-34-3

Passing yards

376

249

Fumbles-lost

1-1

2-0

Penalties-yards

3-34

5-135

Individual statistics

RUSHING NHS - Jerry Howard 16-149, Gage Moloney 5-31. DHS - Jalen Fowler 21-96, Marcu Rutherford 16-88, Cameron Wilson 14-54, Chase Tinsley 2-14.

PASSING NHS - Gage Moloney 32-46-2-376. DHS - Jalen Fowler 17-34-3-249.

RECEIVING NHS - Jordan Starkes 10-31, Wally Wilmore 6-73, Jerry Howard 5-48, Jamario Holley 4-25, Dequez Harris 2-134, Ryan Kaoud 2-43, Antonio Heath 2-14, Rodney Brown 1-8. DHS - Jacoby Pinckney 10-47, Charlie Champion 2-43, Eli Buckley 2-20, Cameron Wilson 1-17, Zack Hillstock 1-13, Marcu Rutherford 1-9.

RECORDS Northwestern 1-1; Dorman 2-0.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Previewing Rock Hill and York football with Jimmy Wallace

View more video

Sports Videos