Howard, Northwestern football overwhelm Dorman, 42-28

The Northwestern Trojans raced to a three-touchdown lead at halftime and defeated the Dorman Cavaliers 42-28 in a non-region game Friday night.
Jerry Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half, and Gage Moloney passed for two scores before intermission as the Trojans built the 28-7 cushion.
Moloney’s touchdown strikes were to Dequez Harris and Jordan Starkes. Howard’s scores came on runs of five and nine yards.
Northwestern went up 35-7 early in the third period when Moloney connected with Harris on a 79-yard play.
Dorman came back with a pair of scores to make it 35-21. Jalen Fowler passed for both touchdowns.
The Cavaliers were driving again when Feddie Cunningham picked off a Fowler pass at the goal line and returned it to the eight-yard line.
Several plays later Howard scored on a 71-yard scamper to give the Trojans a 42-21 lead early in the fourth period.
On deck: Northwestern will host South Mecklenberg next Friday night at 7:30.
Northwestern
7
21
7
7
-
42
Dorman
0
7
14
7
-
28
Scoring summary
First Quarter
N - Dequez Harris 55 yd pass from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick)
Second Quarter
N - Jerry Howard 4 yd run (Thomas Gettys kick)
N - Jerry Howard 10 yd run (Thomas Gettys kick)
N - Jordan Starkes 2 yd pass from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick)
D - Jalen Fowler 1 yd run (Davis Rogers kick)
Third Quarter
N - Dequez Harris 79 yd pass from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick)
D - Charle Champion 27 yd pass from Jalen Fowler (Davis Rogers kick)
D - Jacoby Pinckney 9 yd pass from Jalen Fowler (Davis Rogers kick)
Fourth Quarter
N - Jerry Howard 71 yd run (Thomas Gettys kick)
D - Jalen Fowler 9 yd run (Davis Rogers kick)
Team statistics
N
D
First downs
23
26
Rushes-yards
21-173
53-243
Passing
32-46-2
17-34-3
Passing yards
376
249
Fumbles-lost
1-1
2-0
Penalties-yards
3-34
5-135
Individual statistics
RUSHING NHS - Jerry Howard 16-149, Gage Moloney 5-31. DHS - Jalen Fowler 21-96, Marcu Rutherford 16-88, Cameron Wilson 14-54, Chase Tinsley 2-14.
PASSING NHS - Gage Moloney 32-46-2-376. DHS - Jalen Fowler 17-34-3-249.
RECEIVING NHS - Jordan Starkes 10-31, Wally Wilmore 6-73, Jerry Howard 5-48, Jamario Holley 4-25, Dequez Harris 2-134, Ryan Kaoud 2-43, Antonio Heath 2-14, Rodney Brown 1-8. DHS - Jacoby Pinckney 10-47, Charlie Champion 2-43, Eli Buckley 2-20, Cameron Wilson 1-17, Zack Hillstock 1-13, Marcu Rutherford 1-9.
RECORDS Northwestern 1-1; Dorman 2-0.
