September 8, 2016 1:26 PM

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Richmond, Va.: Federated Auto Parts 400 at a glance

A quick look at Saturday’s race at Richmond International Raceway:

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

Distance: 400 laps, or 300 miles.

Where: Richmond International Raceway, a .75-mile asphalt oval in Richmond, Va.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday.

TV: NBC Sports Network.

Radio: Motor Racing Network.

Last year’s winner: Matt Kenseth.

Also this week: Virginia 529 College Savings 250, Xfinity Series, Richmond International Raceway, 7:30 p.m., Friday, NBC Sports Network.

Worth mentioning: This is the final race in the regular season; the Chase will begin Sept. 18 at Chicagoland Speedway.

David Scott’s Power 16

1. Kevin Harvick (first last week): Probably a little tense around the shop this week after Harvick called out crew for pit-road problems at Darlington.

2. Brad Keselowski (2): Had one of the stronger cars at Darlington (led 47 laps), but finished ninth.

3. Joey Logano (3): Continues to show strength as the Chase draws near, will be a title favorite.

4. Denny Hamlin (5): Like Logano, has come on at the right time of the season.

5. Carl Edwards (4): Was a disappointing 19th at Darlington after winning in 2015.

6. Martin Truex Jr. (9): Add Darlington victory to Coca-Cola 600 triumph, makes for an excellent season so far.

7. Kyle Busch (8): Wasn’t a factor at Darlington (although he led one lap), finished 11th.

8. Kyle Larson (12): He’ll be a not-so dark horse in the Chase.

9. Tony Stewart (6): Took out Brian Scott with a questionable move at Darlington.

10. Kurt Busch (7): Wreck at Darlington led to 34th-place finish.

11. Chase Elliott (13); 12. Matt Kenseth (14); 13. Austin Dillon (15); 14. Jimmie Johnson (11); 15. Jamie McMurray (10); Chris Buescher (16).

