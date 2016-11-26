Q&A: Carolina Panthers left tackle Mike Remmers

Ten questions about life off the field with Carolina Panthers left tackle Mike Remmers, an Oregon State grad and photography aficionado.
Q. Other than spending time with your family, what are some of your hobbies?
A. I love golfing. I also love drone video and photography.
Q. You have a drone?
A. Yeah, I got a drone.
Q. What kind do you have?
A. I got an Inspire 2. Just came out.
Q. You seem pretty excited about it.
A. Oh yeah. Pretty excited. Got myself an early Christmas present. Wife wasn’t too happy about it.
Q. How long does it take you to learn to fly it?
A. Yeah, I mean I’m pretty good with it. I got the medium-range.
Q. Are there any guidelines or restrictions on drones in North Carolina that you know of?
A. Oh, yeah, I’m sure there are some. You gotta be careful before you fly.
Q. What kinds of photography do you do with it?
A. Oh, I don’t know. Just try to take some cool pictures of some cities, mountains, scenes, whatever.
Q. (Lineman David Yankey cuts in.) You’re not making it sound as cool as it is, man. You just told me you want to take a cross-country road trip and get all of the big cities!
A. Yeah, yeah. Cities, I guess, yeah. I don’t know, it’s whatever. I just try to take pictures or videos of whatever.
Q. So in the offseason (like David said), you’re just going to take it with you across the country?
A. Yeah, well I’m driving back to Oregon so I’ll probably stop and take quite a few pictures and videos along the way.
Q. Isn’t the Civil War (Oregon vs. Oregon State) this weekend?
A. Yeah, big week. The Civil War means everything to me. It’s a pretty big deal in my household. My entire family is all Beavers, so we strongly dislike the Ducks. We beat them in overtime my redshirt freshman year.
