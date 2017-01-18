Bills interview Panthers QBs coach Ken Dorsey

The Carolina Panthers have lost one assistant coach to Buffalo this offseason, and now have another coach talking to the Bills.
Carolina quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey interviewed Wednesday with former Panthers defensive coordinator and new Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott for the Bills' offensive coordinator position, according to an NFL source.
Former Jacksonville offensive coordinator Greg Olson is expected to interview with the Bills on Thursday, the Buffalo News reported.
Dorsey, 35, just finished his fourth season in Charlotte, where he worked with Cam Newton during his MVP season of 2015. Newton took a step back this past season with career lows in several passing categories, prompting Panthers coach Ron Rivera to say the team needs to evolve its offense this offseason with Newton's future in mind.
Dorsey and offensive coordinator Mike Shula would lead that process if Dorsey isn't hired in Buffalo.
Dorsey joined Rivera's staff in 2013 after working as a Panthers pro scout for two years.
Prior to the Panthers, Dorsey served as an instructor alongside former Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke at IMG Academy in Florida. Newton worked out at IMG prior to the 2011 draft and during the lockout that same year.
Dorsey, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, led Miami to the 2001 national championship and is the winningest quarterback in school history with a 38-2 record as a starter.
The Panthers already are down two assistants.
Rivera needs to hire a secondary coach to replace Steve Wilks, who succeeded McDermott as coordinator, and a receivers coach after Ricky Proehl stepped down this week to spend more time following his sons' college football careers.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
