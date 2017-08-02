With Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton again extremely limited in practice, the team struggled with energy level on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera attributed that in part to the rigors of training camp.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers injury update: No Cam, no energy as quarterback held out of throwing again

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

August 02, 2017 2:25 PM

SPARTANBURG

When Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is not on the field popping off passes, there seems to be a noticeable energy drop in the offense.

Coach Ron Rivera attributes much of that to the fatigue of training camp setting in after seven days of practice, five of which have been in pads.

0802PANTHERS_05
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stretches before practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg on Wednesday. Newton was limited as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired throwing shoulder.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Newton was withheld from throwing (other than two quick passes to rookie running back Christian McCaffrey) for a second consecutive day on Wednesday because of soreness in his surgically repaired in his shoulder. He was held out of throwing on Tuesday for the same reason.

A source said Newton accompanied head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on Tuesday for a consultation with team doctor Pat Connor, who performed the March surgery in Charlotte to repair Newton’s partially torn rotator cuff. The source said there was no MRI and that Newton was just dealing with soreness.

Other Panthers injuries:

▪  Veteran corner Captain Munnerlyn was limited once again with a hamstring strain. Munnerlyn has not yet practiced fully in camp.

▪  Rookie corner Corn Elder remains out with a patella stress fracture that is week-to-week.

▪  Rookie receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of training camp workouts so far.

▪  Left tackle Matt Kalil was out for a second consecutive day with a groin injury.

▪  Defensive tackle Kawann Short is dealing with hamstring tightness and lower back pain and did not practice for a second consecutive day.

▪  Defensive tackle Kyle Love, linebacker Jared Norris, cornerback Zack Sanchez and defensive tackle Toby Johnson all did not practice with undisclosed injuries.

▪  Safety Travelle Dixon wore a large walking boot.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

