Rock Hill spring festival draws music, beach lovers to downtown event

Cooler temperatures didn’t stop thousands of festival lovers from gathering in downtown Rock Hill Friday for three Come-See-Me events — Chalk on Main, Musical Mania and the Beach Bash.

Children decorated Main Street in Rock Hill with colorful splashes of chalk art, while others gathered at Fountain Park to test their musical skills.

Down the street at City Hall Plaza, dozens line-danced on a checker-board dance floor to the sounds of the band 17South Party Band.

The Come-See-Me Festival continues Saturday with 5K and 10K races, the Mayor’s Frog Jump, Gourmet Gardens, Hops at the Park and the Cornhole Throwdown at Winthrop Lake.

Visit comeseeme.org for details.