Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ The Arts Council of York County will announce the awards for the 29th Annual Juried Competition at a free, public reception, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Works accepted are on exhibition July 20-Sept. 9 in the Dalton Gallery.The competition is open internationally to artists 18 and older. Only original work, created in the last two years, and not previously shown at the Center for the Arts, Dalton Gallery is accepted. All forms of media are eligible, including video. was Liz Rundorff, Smith Art School Director, Greenville Center for Creative Arts. There were 162 entries by 74 artists from 32 cities and 5 states. Of those entries, Smith selected 35 works to be displayed. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and the 2nd and 4th weekends, (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sunday). Details: 803-328-2787, arts@yorkcountyarts.org, or www.yorkcountyarts.org.

▪ #See Orange, a rally to fight domestic violence, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28 at Hope on the Hill, 612 E. Meeting St., Lancaster with Saundra Adams, mother of the late Cherica Adams, whose surviving child Chancellor Lee Adams is being raised by Saundra Adams. Early registration through Monday is $10 and $11 after. Cost includes T-shirt, wristband and meal ticket. Pick up packets, 6-8 p.m. July 27 at Greater Fraizer AME Zion Church, 101 N. Willow Lake Road, Lancaster. There will be basketball tournament, food, games, and gospel rap arts Prophecy. Tournament registration: $10 per player. Details: 803-320-4496; tdbarr70@yahoo.com or 803-32--4483; k.mcilwainbarr@yahoo.com. Sponsored by the AME Zion Church and it's Christian Education Department.

▪ Free community bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Tuesday Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. RSVP 803-517-2021.

▪ Battle of Huck’s Defeat annual reenactment of the 1780 battle between the local Patriot militia and Loyalist troops commanded by the loathed British commander Capt. Christian Huck, Saturday and Sunday at Historic Brattonsville, McConnells. Reenactor regiments from all over the Southeast participate in camps and in the Battle of Huck’s Defeat, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday (battle at 2 p.m.) and the Battle of Fishing Creek, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday (battle at 2 p.m.). A wreath laying ceremony at noon Saturday will include the unveiling of new portraits of Col. William Bratton and Capt. Christian Huck, painted by Thomas Kelly Pauley of York. Special presentations during this year’s “The Battle of Huck’s Defeat” include “A Visit with Mrs. Catherine Greene," wife of the commander of the Southern Continental army Nathaniel Greene, portrayed by Carin Bloom. Performances will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. Other activities include live fiddle music, historical cooking demonstrations, children’s militia drills and musket firing demonstrations. An 18th-century style church service is 10 a.m. Sunday. Food concessions available for purchase. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, age 3 and younger and members. Details: chmuseums.org.

▪ Jazz at Allison Creek presents the David Pankay Trio, classic jazz with a gospel flair, 6 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, York. Doors open at 5 p.m. Donations: $10, adults; $5, teens and free, age 12 and younger. Proceeds help maintain church property. Details: 803-366-1302 or 803-487-0617

▪ Affinity will host an open house, 4:30-7 p.m. July 26 at its new facility, 455 Lakeshore Parkway in Tech Park South, Rock Hill. Heavy hor d’ oeuvres and drinks will be served. Open to the community. The new building allows for service expansion to include a full-time dental clinic, an on-site pharmacy, and expanded access to medical care for all ages. Affinity Health Center provides primary care, counseling, HIV services, Hepatitis C treatment, and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Services are provided at discounted rates, based on income. Affinity has four locations throughout York County, including sites in Clover, Fort Mill and York. Care is provided for anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. Details: affinityhealthcenter.org or 803-909-6363.

▪ Keystone hosts Conect to Hope Recovery Walk, 9 a.m. July 28 at Piedmont Medical Center trail at Riverwalk. Meet at the corner f Herrons Ferry Road and Rapid Runs. All ages welcome.

Entertainment

▪ SOS Improv presents "The Summer Blockbuster Deluxe Improv Show," 8 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd. behind ROC Emporium. Tickets are $10 and available at rockhilltheatre.org. sosimprov.com and at the door.

▪ Downtown Live Movie night, "Night at the Museum," 9 p.m. Friday on the lawn of York Place, 234 Kings Mountain St., York. From 5:30-8:30 p.m., students will perform “Downtown Music Lessons and More.” Admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Details: 803-684-2590 or greateryorkchamber.com.

▪ “If I Could Choose My Family,” by Shelia B Productions, 2 and 7 p.m. July 21 at Bundy Auditorium, USC Lancaster. Admission: $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

▪ Dorian Michael will play some fingerstyle guitar and blues, 1 p.m. July 24 at York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill, Tuesday, The concert, part of the library's "Libraries Rocks! Musical Interlude" summer series is free. Lyrical instrumentals, earthy blues, a couple jazz tunes, a Celtic tune, there is plenty of variety. He calls his solo music “contemporary traditional”; original music that reflects his interest in a number of styles of music. When he plays someone else’s music or a traditional piece he always manages to add a few surprises.

Fundraisers

▪ Community yard sale, 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at the O.T. Roddey Reunion Center, 5005 Theodore Road, Catawba. Proceeds to the reunion center.

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Aug. 4 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20 get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.

▪ Village Market and Masters Car Club benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 21 at the market, 2185 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. Car registration, donation only. Awards presented for Peoples Choice, Village Market Choir and Masters Car Club Choice. Proceeds go to the New Kirk New Generation mission project to send every youth who wants to go into the mission field for a week. Details:803-366-4683

Meetings

▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.





▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. July 19 at York Chamber of Commerce.

Clubs

▪ All accordion players, accordion enthusiasts and fellow musicians are welcome to join the Carolinas Accordions Group, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Jonathan's Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Blvd, Matthews, NC, 28105. Open to the public. Food & drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649

▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary's Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m. Dale Dove will speaavout making a difference in your community.

Classes

▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.





Hunger relief

▪ Faith Presbyterian Church of Indian Land is sponsoring Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Friday at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Registration at 8:30 a.m. A second site will open, 9 a.m. Jun. 27 at Freedom Temple, 215 E. Main St. Rock HIll.Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-3299670

Auditions

▪Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its September production, "Tuesdays with Morrie," will be 6:30 p.m. July 25-26 at the playhouse, 220 Main St., Fort Mill. The play runs Sept. 7-9, 14-16 and 21- 23. Directed by Elaine Roberts, Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Needed are two male roles: playing late 70s and 40. Bring a list of all definite and potential conflicts during the July 28-Sept. 23. Headshot and resume is appreciated but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin July 28. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.

Reunions

▪ Descendants of the late William Thomas Williams and Annie Graham Williams annual family reunion, 6 p.m. Saturday at Neely's Creek ARP Church, 974 Neely's Creek Road, Rock Hill. Covered-dish supper at 6:30 p.m. Business meeting after. Details: 803-328-9523 or facebook.com/groups/992100457574989/.

▪ Descendants and families of the late Capt. John Whitley Mitchell and Jemima Plaxco annual reunion, 1 p.m. Sunday at Edgemoor ARP Church at S.C. 901 and Starnes Road. Covered-dish lunch. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Details: facebook.com/groups/248550148496314/.

Volunteers

▪ Regency Hospice is recruiting volunteers in Rock HIll, Fort Mill, Indian Land to visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Detaisl: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.

▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. July 19 at the Baxter Village YMCA. Anyone interested is welcome. Details: Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Yoga and a Healthy Snack, 2:30-4:00 p.m., Thursday. Learn poses, breathing techniques and mindful attention practices designed to help students relieve stress. Wear comfortable clothing. Make a creative and healthy snack to take with you. Ages 11-17. Registration is required online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.





YCL Rockin' Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m., Friday. Join the YCL walking club. Cool down and re-hydrate in the Activities room with water and refreshments. No registration necessary.

Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. A different musical shown every week. Bring a snack, bring a friend and bring your dancing shoes. Light refreshments provided. For all ages.

Gaming Rocks, 3:30-5 p.m., Friday. Enjoy an afternoon of gaming on our laptops and other gaming platforms. Ages 11-17. No registration required.

Family Movie, 2-3:30 p.m., Saturday. Free family movie, rated G or PG. Blankets are welcome. Details: 803-981-5888 or yclibrary.org. All ages, accompanied by adult. No registration. Limited seating.

Ukulele Jam, brought to you by Woody's Music, 10:30 a.m.-noon, July 16. Learn easy tunes. Ukuleles provided, but feel free to bring your own. Experienced players are also welcome. Ages 11-17. Registration is required. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., July 16. Join the drop-in stitching group. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Youth Chess Club, 4-5:30 p.m., July 16. Play chess or learn to play. Age 17 and younger. No registration required.





