Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ #See Orange, a rally to fight domestic violence, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28 at Hope on the Hill, 612 E. Meeting St., Lancaster with Saundra Adams, mother of the late Cherica Adams, whose surviving child Chancellor Lee Adams is being raised by Saundra Adams. Early registration through Monday is $10 and $11 after. Cost includes T-shirt, wristband and meal ticket. Pick up packets, 6-8 p.m. July 27 at Greater Fraizer AME Zion Church, 101 N. Willow Lake Road, Lancaster. There will be basketball tournament, food, games, and gospel rap arts Prophecy. Tournament registration: $10 per player. Details: 803-320-4496; tdbarr70@yahoo.com or 803-32--4483; k.mcilwainbarr@yahoo.com. Sponsored by the AME Zion Church and it’s Christian Education Department.

▪ Free community bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Tuesday Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. RSVP 803-517-2021.

▪ Affinity will host an open house, 4:30-7 p.m. July 26 at its new facility, 455 Lakeshore Parkway in Tech Park South, Rock Hill. Heavy hor d’ oeuvres and drinks will be served. Open to the community. The new building allows for service expansion to include a full-time dental clinic, an on-site pharmacy, and expanded access to medical care for all ages. Affinity Health Center provides primary care, counseling, HIV services, Hepatitis C treatment, and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Services are provided at discounted rates, based on income. Affinity has four locations throughout York County, including sites in Clover, Fort Mill and York. Care is provided for anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. Details: affinityhealthcenter.org or 803-909-6363.





▪ Keystone hosts Conect to Hope Recovery Walk, 9 a.m. July 28 at Piedmont Medical Center trail at Riverwalk. Meet at the corner f Herrons Ferry Road and Rapid Runs. All ages welcome.

▪ White Party, Saturday at the Elk Home in Rock Hill. Deejay is Sheepdawg. Donation: $10 in advance; $12 at the door.

Entertainment

▪ Dorian Michael will play some fingerstyle guitar and blues, 1 p.m. July 24 at York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. The concert, part of the library’s “Libraries Rocks! Musical Interlude” summer series is free. Lyrical instrumentals, earthy blues, a couple jazz tunes, a Celtic tune, there is plenty of variety. He calls his solo music “contemporary traditional”; original music that reflects his interest in a number of styles of music. When he plays someone else’s music or a traditional piece he always manages to add a few surprises.

Fundraisers

▪ York County Free Clinic board of directors, volunteers, and staff will kickoff of an awareness and fundraising drive Aug. 1 aimed at reaching both potential donors and patients through social media. The Free Clinic has been a primary care provider to the medically uninsured, low-income residents of York County since 2008. Since its inception, all services provided by the clinic have been free of charge to patients. York County Free Clinic services include unlimited office visits, medications, laboratory and radiology tests, transportation, optometry services, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, and mammography testing. Details: yorkcountyfreeclinic.org or803-366-6337.

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Aug. 4 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20 get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.





▪ Village Market and Masters Car Club benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the market, 2185 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. Car registration, donation only. Awards presented for Peoples Choice, Village Market Choir and Masters Car Club Choice. Proceeds go to the New Kirk New Generation mission project to send every youth who wants to go into the mission field for a week. Details:803-366-4683.

Meetings

▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.





▪ Western York County branch of the NAACP, 6 p.m. Thursdayat York Chamber of Commerce.

Clubs

▪ York County Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Sandra Baker of Columbia will present a trunk show of one color quilts, 3-D quilts, crazy quilts with lots of embellishments and some embroidered wool squares for a quilt.

▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Meeting at 7 p.m. Dale Dove will speak about making a difference in the community.





▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, July 25 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club for dinner and entertainment. Open to all Tega Cay residents and former residents age 50 and older. Details: dboot4242@gmail.com.

Classes

▪ Arts Council of Chester County will offer the following classes: Leesa Iannone will teach an ice cream cone-themed wooden door hanger classes for ages 5-17, 3:45-5 p.m. July 26. Supplies provided. Cost: $25 per child, cash or check only. All supplies provided. Iannone will teach a Sunflower-themed wooden door hanging class for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. July 26. Cost: $35, members; $38, non-members, cash or check only. All supplies provided. Register for either class by July 23 at 803-581-2030. Classes will be at 123 Main St.

▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.





Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Jun. 27 at Freedom Temple, 215 E. Main St. Rock HIll.Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-3299670

Auditions

▪Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its September production, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” will be 6:30 p.m. July 25-26 at the playhouse, 220 Main St., Fort Mill. The play runs Sept. 7-9, 14-16 and 21- 23. Directed by Elaine Roberts, Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Needed are two male roles: playing late 70s and 40. Bring a list of all definite and potential conflicts during the July 28-Sept. 23. Headshot and resume is appreciated but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin July 28. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.

Volunteers





▪ Regency Hospice is recruiting volunteers in Rock HIll, Fort Mill, Indian Land to visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Detaisl: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.

▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina regional volunteer meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baxter Village YMCA. Anyone interested is welcome. Details: Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.

▪ York County Animal Shelter volunteer orientation, 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd. York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Details:803-818-6485.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Ukulele Jam, brought to you by Woody’s Music, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Monday. Learn easy tunes. Ukuleles provided, but feel free to bring your own. Experienced players are also welcome. Ages 11-17. Registration is required. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.





Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday. Join the drop-in stitching group. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Youth Chess Club, 4-5:30 p.m., Monday. Play chess or learn to play. Age 17 and younger. No registration required.

Preschool Storytime, Tuesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Storytime for ages 3-5 and caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups of children should call 803-981-5888 for a list of. No registration required.

Lego Club, Tuesday, 5-6:15 p.m., Tuesday. Imagine, create, and build with Legos. Ages 5-11. Register online or 803-981-5888. Limit 30.

Preserving Your Family Memories, 6- 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Learn how to protect and organize family mementoes, from old letters, clippings and photographs, to digital files on your computer and phone with Winthrop University archivist Gina Price White. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.

RAPunzel by Porkchop Productions, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 1:30-2:15 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday. A bored princess, her overprotective mother, a rapping narrator, an awestruck Prince and endless “bad hair” days highlight this one-of-a-kind adaptation. Recommended for ages 3-11. No registration required. Limited seating.

Golden Bingo, 2-3 p.m., Wednesday. For seniors on every third Wednesday of the month. Light refreshments served. Register: events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5860.

Library for All, 5- 6:30 p.m., Wednesday. A sensory library experience designed for (but not limited to) students with disabilities. Caregivers welcome. Ages 11-17. No registration required.

Zumba and a Healthy Snack, 1-2 p.m., Thursday. Get moving to music. Make a creative and healthy snack to take with you. Ages 11-17. Registration required. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 40.

Lyrically Speaking, 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday. A member of Pachyderm Music Lab will teach song-writing strategies and ways to find your own beat. Ages 11-17. Registration required. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.

Family Game Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday. Family-friendly, fun night of board, video and jumbo size games. All ages, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 50.

YCL Rockin’ Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m., Friday. Join the YCL walking club to ‘Rock Around Main Street’ every week this summer. Cool down and re-hydrate in the activities room with water and refreshments. No registration required.

Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. A different musical showcased each week. Bring a snack and a friend. Light refreshments provided. For all ages.