Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ Wright Funeral Home Historical Marker Dedication, 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at 6 Hunter St., York. Isaac “Bub” Wright Jr. was a master craftsman who began making caskets in the early 1900s. In 1914 he began Wright Funeral Home at this location. The two-story building here served as a funeral parlor and chapel, with an embalming room operated at the rear of the building. The second floor served as a casket making shop. Isaac Wright died in 1918, but his widow, Fannie C. Wright, continued to operate the business. Wright Funeral Home was among the earliest black-owned businesses in York and remains family-owned after 100 years. The Yorkville Historical Society has been working in cooperation with Bridget Wright White in the application and approval process with The South Carolina Department of Archives and History in obtaining a South Carolina State Historical Marker for Wright Funeral Home. A reception after will beat Wright Funeral Home. . Parking is available nearby at 301 East Liberty St Details: yorkvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

▪ #See Orange, a rally to fight domestic violence, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28 at Hope on the Hill, 612 E. Meeting St., Lancaster with Saundra Adams, mother of the late Cherica Adams, whose surviving child Chancellor Lee Adams is being raised by Saundra Adams. Early registration through Monday is $10 and $11 after. Cost includes T-shirt, wristband and meal ticket. Pick up packets, 6-8 p.m. July 27 at Greater Fraizer AME Zion Church, 101 N. Willow Lake Road, Lancaster. There will be basketball tournament, food, games, and gospel rap artist Prophecy. Tournament registration: $10 per player. Details: 803-320-4496; tdbarr70@yahoo.com or 803-32--4483; k.mcilwainbarr@yahoo.com. Sponsored by the AME Zion Church and it’s Christian Education Department.

▪ Girls Too Women presents “Sipping Tea Brunch,” 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn, 211 Tabor Drive, Rock Hill. An all-female panel will discuss the importance of mental health awareness and stigma in the community. The event is free. Register at Eventbright.com/SippingTea Brunch or email girlstoowomen2@gmail.com

▪ Affinity will host an open house, 4:30-7 p.m. July 26 at its new facility, 455 Lakeshore Parkway in Tech Park South, Rock Hill. Heavy hor d’ oeuvres and drinks will be served. Open to the community. The new building allows for service expansion to include a full-time dental clinic, an on-site pharmacy, and expanded access to medical care for all ages. Affinity Health Center provides primary care, counseling, HIV services, Hepatitis C treatment, and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Services are provided at discounted rates, based on income. Affinity has four locations throughout York County, including sites in Clover, Fort Mill and York. Care is provided for anyone, regardless of income or insurance status. Details: affinityhealthcenter.org or 803-909-6363.





▪ Keystone hosts Connect to Hope Recovery Walk, 9 a.m. July 28 at Piedmont Medical Center trail at Riverwalk. Meet at the corner f Herrons Ferry Road and Rapid Runs. All ages welcome.

▪ White Party, Saturday at the Elk Home in Rock Hill. Deejay is Sheepdawg. Donation: $10 in advance; $12 at the door.

Entertainment

▪ Dorian Michael will play some fingerstyle guitar and blues, 1 p.m. July 24 at York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. The concert, part of the library’s “Libraries Rocks! Musical Interlude” summer series is free. Lyrical instrumentals, earthy blues, a couple jazz tunes, a Celtic tune, there is plenty of variety. He calls his solo music “contemporary traditional”; original music that reflects his interest in a number of styles of music. When he plays someone else’s music or a traditional piece he always manages to add a few surprises.

▪ Fort Mill’s Movies in the Park, July 25 featuring “Turbo” at Veterans PArk, 106 N. White St. Venue opens at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Bring blankets for the free event. Concessions available.

Fundraisers

▪ Spirit Night for the 178th EN BN Family Readiness Group, 4-9 p.m. July 24 at Mario’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2439 Cherry Road, Rock HIll. A portion of the proceeds will go to the family readiness group to support service members and their families.

▪ York County Free Clinic board of directors, volunteers, and staff will kickoff of an awareness and fundraising drive Aug. 1 aimed at reaching both potential donors and patients through social media. The Free Clinic has been a primary care provider to the medically uninsured, low-income residents of York County since 2008. Since its inception, all services provided by the clinic have been free of charge to patients. York County Free Clinic services include unlimited office visits, medications, laboratory and radiology tests, transportation, optometry services, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, and mammography testing. Details: yorkcountyfreeclinic.org or803-366-6337.

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Aug. 4 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20 get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.





▪ Village Market and Masters Car Club benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the market, 2185 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. Car registration, donation only. Awards presented for Peoples Choice, Village Market Choir and Masters Car Club Choice. Proceeds go to the New Kirk New Generation mission project to send every youth who wants to go into the mission field for a week. Details:803-366-4683.

Meetings

▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. Ice Cream Social with Janice Ramsey to speak about the history of the society. Wearing hats is encouraged.

▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. July 23 at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: (803) 324-4118.

Clubs

▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, July 25 at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club for dinner and entertainment. Open to all Tega Cay residents and former residents age 50 and older. Details: dboot4242@gmail.com.

Classes







▪ United Way of Lancaster will offer Mental Health First Aid courses for businesses, non-profits, faith-based groups, public service providers, and schools beginning in the fall. The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. This 8-hour training (scheduling flexibility) gives the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Discounted rates offered to all non-profits. All classes will be taught by certified MHFA instructor. Details: Deborah Boulware at 803-283-8923 or admin@uwaylcsc.org.

▪ “Time for Winter Vegetables” will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Aug. 3, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.

Workshop

▪ Family Trust Federal Credit Union and Jerrianne Jackson, realtor with Blu J Agency, will provide a free home buying workshop, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Blue J Agency’s Blu Place, 703 Saluda St., Rock Hill Financial lenders from Family Trust will cover topics involving what it takes to apply and get approved for a mortgage. Dinner provided along with take-home information, and a Q&A session. Jackson will give an overview of the home buying process and steps needed to go from renting to buying. Seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/home-buying-made-easy-workshop-tickets-47673949065

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Jun. 27 at Freedom Temple, 215 E. Main St. Rock HIll.Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

▪ York County Council on Aging, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, will issue $25 in coupons to low income York County individuals age 60 and older to be used at participating markets through Oct. 15. The coupons will be issued 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the York County Council on aging, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill until the supply is exhausted. Do not arrive before 12:30 p.m. as there is no available seating. Recipients can only get coupons once a year.

Auditions

▪Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its September production, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” will be 6:30 p.m. July 25-26 at the playhouse, 220 Main St., Fort Mill. The play runs Sept. 7-9, 14-16 and 21- 23. Directed by Elaine Roberts, Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Needed are two male roles: playing late 70s and 40. Bring a list of all definite and potential conflicts during the July 28-Sept. 23. Headshot and resume is appreciated but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin July 28. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.

Reunions

The George-Milling reunion, 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at 1 Wilkerson St., Hickory Grove. Descendants of Maroni George of the Catawba Nation and Hattie Millings George are invited. There will be games and tickets for prizes. Bring several covered-dishes to share.

Volunteers





▪ Regency Hospice is recruiting volunteers in Rock HIll, Fort Mill, Indian Land to visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Detaisl: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.

▪ York County Animal Shelter needs volunteers to assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Details:803-818-6485.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Lyrically Speaking, 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday. A member of Pachyderm Music Lab will teach song-writing strategies and ways to find your own beat. Ages 11-17. Registration required. Register online or call 803-981-5830. Limit 20.





Family Game Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Thursday. Family-friendly, fun night of board, video and jumbo size games. All ages, accompanied by adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 50.

YCL Rockin’ Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m., Friday. Join the YCL walking club to ‘Rock Around Main Street’ every week this summer. Cool down and re-hydrate in the activities room with water and refreshments. No registration required.

Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon, Friday. A different musical showcased each week. Bring a snack and a friend. Light refreshments provided. For all ages.