Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ “Countdown to Kindergarten,” 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill is a free event to bring families, educators and community members together to support rising kindergarteners. The event features more than 30 community exhibitors and is a fun way to help young ones transition into school. Youngsters can climb aboard a school bus, meet a fireman, and receive a free book while parents learn about school resources such as after-school programs and school food service options. Musician Roger Day returns to entertain. Pick up a free ticket at the church to receive free family admission during the event to Main Street Children’s Museum. The Friends Bookstore on Main will also be open and welcoming families.

▪ The American Legion, Indian Land Post 250 will collect damaged American flags 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7 at the Lake House lobby in Sun City Carolina Lakes. The Post will dispose of the damaged flags in the proper manner.

▪ Wright Funeral Home Historical Marker Dedication, 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at 6 Hunter St., York. Isaac “Bub” Wright Jr. was a master craftsman who began making caskets in the early 1900s. In 1914 he began Wright Funeral Home at this location. The two-story building here served as a funeral parlor and chapel, with an embalming room operated at the rear of the building. The second floor served as a casket making shop. Isaac Wright died in 1918, but his widow, Fannie C. Wright, continued to operate the business. Wright Funeral Home was among the earliest black-owned businesses in York and remains family-owned after 100 years. The Yorkville Historical Society has been working in cooperation with Bridget Wright White in the application and approval process with The South Carolina Department of Archives and History in obtaining a South Carolina State Historical Marker for Wright Funeral Home. A reception after will beat Wright Funeral Home. . Parking is available nearby at 301 East Liberty St Details: yorkvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

▪ #See Orange, a rally to fight domestic violence, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 28 at Hope on the Hill, 612 E. Meeting St., Lancaster with Saundra Adams, mother of the late Cherica Adams, whose surviving child Chancellor Lee Adams is being raised by Saundra Adams. Early registration through Monday is $10 and $11 after. Cost includes T-shirt, wristband and meal ticket. Pick up packets, 6-8 p.m. July 27 at Greater Fraizer AME Zion Church, 101 N. Willow Lake Road, Lancaster. There will be basketball tournament, food, games, and gospel rap artist Prophecy. Tournament registration: $10 per player. Details: 803-320-4496; tdbarr70@yahoo.com or k.mcilwainbarr@yahoo.com. Sponsored by the AME Zion Church and it’s Christian Education Department.

Entertainment

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Shrek, the Musical TYA,” complete with the wisecracking Donkey, fiesty Fiona, and a host of fairy tale characters; akk brought to life on stage by cast of middle and high school actors. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Aug. 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 3 p.m. July 29, Aug. 5 and 12 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors, $12 and a $2 discount for matinees. Details: rockhilltheatre.org, 803-326-7428.

▪ Fort Mill’s Movies in the Park, July 25 featuring “Turbo” at Veterans PArk, 106 N. White St. Venue opens at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. Bring blankets for the free event. Concessions available.





Fundraisers

▪ Spirit Night for the 178th EN BN Family Readiness Group, 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at Mario’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2439 Cherry Road, Rock HIll. A portion of the proceeds will go to the family readiness group to support service members and their families.

▪ York County Free Clinic board of directors, volunteers, and staff will kickoff of an awareness and fundraising drive Aug. 1 aimed at reaching both potential donors and patients through social media. The Free Clinic has been a primary care provider to the medically uninsured, low-income residents of York County since 2008. Since its inception, all services provided by the clinic have been free of charge to patients. York County Free Clinic services include unlimited office visits, medications, laboratory and radiology tests, transportation, optometry services, colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, and mammography testing. Details: yorkcountyfreeclinic.org or803-366-6337.

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Aug. 4 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20 get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.

Meetings

▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. Ice Cream Social with Janice Ramsey to speak about the history of the society. Wearing hats is encouraged.

▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: (803) 324-4118.

▪ Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general and youth council, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.

Clubs

▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club, Wednesday at the Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club for dinner and entertainment. Open to all Tega Cay residents and former residents age 50 and older. Details: dboot4242@gmail.com.

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “50s Sock Hop Party,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Rd. Fort Mill. Deejay will be Gene Hensley. Dress in ‘50s attire. Food provide by members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests

Classes

▪ Arts Council of Chester County will offer the following classes: Leesa Iannone will teach an ice cream cone-themed wooden door hanger classes for ages 5-17, 3:45-5 p.m. Thursday. Supplies provided. Cost: $25 per child, cash or check only. All supplies provided. Iannone will teach a Sunflower-themed wooden door hanging class for adults, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday. Cost: $35, members; $38, non-members, cash or check only. All supplies provided. Register for either class by Monday at 803-581-2030. Classes will be at 123 Main St.

▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.





▪ United Way of Lancaster will offer Mental Health First Aid courses for businesses, non-profits, faith-based groups, public service providers, and schools beginning in the fall. The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. This 8-hour training (scheduling flexibility) gives the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Discounted rates offered to all non-profits. All classes will be taught by certified MHFA instructor. Details: Deborah Boulware at 803-283-8923 or admin@uwaylcsc.org.

▪ “Time for Winter Vegetables” will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Aug. 3, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.

Workshop

▪ Family Trust Federal Credit Union and Jerrianne Jackson, realtor with Blu J Agency, will provide a free home buying workshop, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Blue J Agency’s Blu Place, 703 Saluda St., Rock Hill Financial lenders from Family Trust will cover topics involving what it takes to apply and get approved for a mortgage. Dinner provided along with take-home information, and a Q&A session. Jackson will give an overview of the home buying process and steps needed to go from renting to buying. Seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/home-buying-made-easy-workshop-tickets-47673949065.

Health

▪ Piedmont Medical Center will have a seminar on neck pain, 6-7 p.m. July 31 in the Women’s Tower auditorium. Dr. Taylor Jarrell, a neurosurgery specialist, will speak. Details: PiedmontMedicalCenter.com/neckpain.

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Friday at Freedom Temple, 215 E. Main St. Rock HIll.Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

Auditions

▪Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its September production, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” will be 6:30 p.m. July 25-26 at the playhouse, 220 Main St., Fort Mill. The play runs Sept. 7-9, 14-16 and 21- 23. Directed by Elaine Roberts, Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Needed are two male roles: playing late 70s and 40. Bring a list of all definite and potential conflicts during the July 28-Sept. 23. Headshot and resume is appreciated but not required. Auditions will consist of cold readings. Rehearsals begin July 28. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends are invited.

▪ The George-Milling reunion, 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at 1 Wilkerson St., Hickory Grove. Descendants of Maroni George of the Catawba Nation and Hattie Millings George are invited. There will be games and tickets for prizes. Bring several covered-dishes to share.

Volunteers





▪ Regency Hospice is recruiting volunteers in Rock HIll, Fort Mill, Indian Land to visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Detaisl: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.

▪ York County Animal Shelter needs volunteers to assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Details:803-818-6485.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Coloring for Adults, 11:30-1 p.m. Monday. Coloring tools will be provided or bring your own. Register online or 803-981-5845. Limit 20.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 Tuesday. Storytime for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Due to space limitations, day care centers and other large groups should call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration.

Libraries Rock! Musical Interludes, 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s an afternoon of guitar music by Dorian Michael. Michael plays a mix of jazz and instrumental guitar pieces with a few jazz standards, a Celtic tune, and a Brazilian tune mixed in. Register online at events.yclibrary.org or 803-981-5845. Limit 70.

Building a Solid Case: An Introduction to the Genealogical Proof Standard, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Explore the basic standard for credible genealogical research with an introduction to the Genealogical Proof Standard. Adults, limit 50. Register online or 803-981-5825.

Libraries Rock by DRUM4WORK, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 1:30-2:15 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday. Multi-ethnic percussionist and teaching artist, Jeff Holland, will lead a rocking musical tour, filled with exciting beats to keep you moving and grooving. Recommended for all ages. No registration required. Limited seating.

York County’s Got Talent- Teen Talent Show, July 25, 5:30-7 p.m., Wednesday. Can you sing, dance, tell jokes, recite poetry or play an instrument? Show us what you’ve got. Prizes will be awarded. Ages 11-17. Registration is required. Register online or 803-981-5830. Limit 20.

YCL Rockin’ Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m., Friday. Join the YCL walking club. Cool down and re-hydrate in the activities room with water and refreshments. No registration required.

Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. A different musical showcase each week. Bring a snack and a friend. For all ages.

Movies at Main, noon-2 p.m. Saturday. A feisty college student gives her school’s a cappella group a much-needed makeover.For adults 18 and older. Age 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., July 30. Join a drop-in stitching group! Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Robotics Team meeting, 4:30-6 p.m., July 30. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.