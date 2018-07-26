Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ “Countdown to Kindergarten,” 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill is a free event to bring families, educators and community members together to support rising kindergarteners. The event features more than 30 community exhibitors and is a fun way to help young ones transition into school. Youngsters can climb aboard a school bus, meet a fireman, and receive a free book while parents learn about school resources such as after-school programs and school food service options. Musician Roger Day returns to entertain. Pick up a free ticket at the church to receive free family admission during the event to Main Street Children’s Museum. The Friends Bookstore on Main will also be open and welcoming families.

▪ #See Orange, a rally to fight domestic violence, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Hope on the Hill, 612 E. Meeting St., Lancaster with Saundra Adams, mother of the late Cherica Adams, whose surviving child Chancellor Lee Adams is being raised by Saundra Adams. Early registration through Monday is $10 and $11 after. Cost includes T-shirt, wristband and meal ticket. Pick up packets, 6-8 p.m. July 27 at Greater Fraizer AME Zion Church, 101 N. Willow Lake Road, Lancaster. There will be basketball tournament, food, games, and gospel rap artist Prophecy. Tournament registration: $10 per player. Details: 803-320-4496; tdbarr70@yahoo.com or k.mcilwainbarr@yahoo.com. Sponsored by the AME Zion Church and it’s Christian Education Department.

Back-to-school events

▪ Count Me In To Do the Right Thing 2018 annual “School Supplies Distribution.” 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Richburg Fire Department bay, 224 N Main St., Richburg. Each youth must come during the distribution time to get school supplies, while they last. Details: count15mein@truvista.net.

▪ Back-too-school supply give away, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2049 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, sponsored by Southeast Bail Bonds, Anytime Fitness, IcyLicious, Real Skillz and Mike Efaw’s Home Improvements. Children must be present to get supplies and bookbags. There will be free food, entertainment and $5 haircuts.

Entertainment

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Shrek, the Musical TYA,” complete with the wisecracking Donkey, fiesty Fiona, and a host of fairy tale characters; all brought to life on stage by cast of middle and high school actors. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Aug. 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5 and 12 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors, $12 and a $2 discount for matinees. Details: rockhilltheatre.org, 803-326-7428.

Fundraisers

▪ Rock Hill High School Band of Distinction annual car wash fundraiser, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Auto Zone, 1565 Cherry Rd (near Cherry Park); O’Reily’s Auto Parts, 1128 Anderson Road (near Kmart); O’Reily’s Auto Parts, 1345 Pinewood Road (near Chicken Shak/BiLo) and Advanced Auto Parts, 861 Heckle Blvd (next to Jack in the Box). Band members, family and staff will wash cars. Donations accepted.

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Aug. 4 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20 get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.

▪ The sixth annual “BBB” (Bluegrass, Barbecue & Building), 5-9 p.m. Aug. 18 at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium and Arnold Multi-purpose room to benefit Habitat for Humanity in Lancaster. Returning this year are the Hinson Girls and Flatland Express. Local band, Balsam Grove, will be serenading diners in the multi-purpose room. Sun City Cloggers will perform between sets. New this year is the “BBB Pickin’ Parlor.” Bring your instrument and join the fun. Dinner provided by Wilbur’s Last Ride from 5 to 7 p.m.. BBQ plates include pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, roll, tea or water, and homemade banana pudding. Hot dog plate plates available, which includes two hot dogs, buns, slaw, baked beans, chili, condiments, tea or water, and banana pudding. Performances start at 5:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, and at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing and T-shirts and toy hard hats will also be on sale. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door (if available). Tickets at 803-283-1203 or habitatlancastersc.org, using our donation link. Tickets also available at Gus’ Restaurant, The Craft Stand, Mane Street Hair Designs, and the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and at the Farmers Market at Sun City Carolina Lakes.

Meetings

▪ Yorkville Historical Society, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the McCelvey Center, 212 East Jefferson St, York. Ice Cream Social with Janice Ramsey to speak about the history of the society. Wearing hats is encouraged.

▪ Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general and youth council, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill.

▪ American Legion Indian Land Post 250 has launched its 2019 membership drive. Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at 6:45 at Cruzin Rubenz. Dutch treat dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dues: $40. Details: William Chick at littlechick@msn.com or Larry Handeland at lhandelandsgm@gmail.com

Clubs

▪ Newcomers of York County August general meeting, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Fish Market Restaurant, 990 Market St., Fort Mill.D. Jeffery Sligh, vice-president for the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra, will discuss the symphony, history and the upcoming season. Menu: Trio Salad, Chicken Pasta or Pesto Primavera. Beverages and desserts are included. Cost: $17. Reservations required by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

Classes

▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.

Health

▪ Piedmont Medical Center will have a seminar on neck pain, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Women’s Tower auditorium. Dr. Taylor Jarrell, a neurosurgery specialist, will speak. Details: PiedmontMedicalCenter.com/neckpain.

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Friday at Freedom Temple, 215 E. Main St. Rock Hill. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

Auditions

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will have auditions for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 6-7 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd. (behind ROC Emporium); directed by Heather Bucsh. Roles available for three males and two females to portray characters in their 20’s and two males and one female to portray characters age 30-plus. Auditions consist of cold reads from the script. British accents encouraged. Performances will be Sept. 14-16 and 20-23. Details: rhct@rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.

Reunions





▪ Rock Hill High School class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends are invited.

▪ Emmett Scott High School class of 1968, 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill. Classmates, family and friends invited.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

YCL Rockin’ Around Main Street, 9-10 a.m., Friday. Join the YCL walking club. Cool down and re-hydrate in the activities room with water and refreshments. No registration required.

Musicals at Main, 10 a.m.-noon Friday. A different musical showcase each week. Bring a snack and a friend. For all ages.

Movies at Main, noon-2 p.m. Saturday. A feisty college student gives her school’s a cappella group a much-needed makeover.For adults 18 and older. Age 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., July 30. Join a drop-in stitching group! Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Robotics Team meeting, 4:30-6 p.m., July 30. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.