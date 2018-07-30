Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ The American Legion, Indian Land Post 250 will collect damaged American flags 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7 at the Lake House lobby in Sun City Carolina Lakes. The Post will dispose of the damaged flags in the proper manner.





▪ Wright Funeral Home Historical Marker Dedication, 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at 6 Hunter St., York. Isaac “Bub” Wright Jr. was a master craftsman who began making caskets in the early 1900s. In 1914 he began Wright Funeral Home at this location. The two-story building here served as a funeral parlor and chapel, with an embalming room operated at the rear of the building. The second floor served as a casket making shop. Isaac Wright died in 1918, but his widow, Fannie C. Wright, continued to operate the business. Wright Funeral Home was among the earliest black-owned businesses in York and remains family-owned after 100 years. The Yorkville Historical Society has been working in cooperation with Bridget Wright White in the application and approval process with The South Carolina Department of Archives and History in obtaining a South Carolina State Historical Marker for Wright Funeral Home. A reception after will beat Wright Funeral Home. . Parking is available nearby at 301 East Liberty St Details: yorkvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

▪ Anne Graham Lotz will speak, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop Univervisty Coliseum. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.





Back-to-school events

▪ Student who attended Camp High Hopes this summer wiil get a book bag will school supplies recommended by the Rock Hill School District, 6 p.m. Friday at the Richard E. Sandifer Life Center at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill.

▪ Count Me In To Do the Right Thing 2018 annual “School Supplies Distribution.” 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Richburg Fire Department bay, 224 N Main St., Richburg. Each youth must come during the distribution time to get school supplies, while they last. Details: count15mein@truvista.net.

▪ Back-to-school supply give away, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2049 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, sponsored by Southeast Bail Bonds, Anytime Fitness, IcyLicious, Real Skillz and Mike Efaw’s Home Improvements. Children must be present to get supplies and bookbags. There will be free food, entertainment and $5 haircuts.

▪ Fort Lawn Community Center free Back-to-school event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11, 5554 Main St. Event includes school supplies, free clothing, free food, games and more. Details: 803-872-4481 orlsweatt-lambert@Fort Lawn Center.org.

▪ Beamer’s Back to School Kick Off, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Aug. 11 at the York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. Learn about useful new library resources. Get free school supplies and information from our community partners.

Entertainment

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Shrek, the Musical TYA,” complete with the wisecracking Donkey, fiesty Fiona, and a host of fairy tale characters; all brought to life on stage by cast of middle and high school actors. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 12 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors, $12 and a $2 discount for matinees. Details: rockhilltheatre.org, 803-326-7428.

Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club will host it’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships for local high school students, Oratorical and Essay contest participants and recognition of local Law Enforcement officers and other youth and senior citizen activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001 .

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Aug. 4 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20 get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.





Meetings

▪ American Legion Indian Land Post 250 has launched its 2019 membership drive. Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at 6:45 at Cruzin Rubenz. Dutch treat dinner at 5:30 p.m. Dues: $40. Details: William Chick at littlechick@msn.com or Larry Handeland at lhandelandsgm@gmail.com





Clubs

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “50s Sock Hop Party,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Rd. Fort Mill. Deejay will be Gene Hensley. Dress in ‘50s attire. Food provide by members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.

▪ Lancaster Genealogy Club, 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Native American Studies Center, Main Street, Lancaster. There will be a presentation on DNA testing and non-population censuses will be highlighted, which can provide historical information on farmers and landowners. Attendees are can bring family trees or research information and computers. Details: Ann Christie at 803-273-9909.

▪ Newcomers of York County August general meeting, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Fish Market Restaurant, 990 Market St., Fort Mill.D. Jeffery Sligh, vice-president for the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra, will discuss the symphony, history and the upcoming season. Menu: Trio Salad, Chicken Pasta or Pesto Primavera. Beverages and desserts are included. Cost: $17. Reservations required by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

▪ The York County Woman’s Club is holding its eighth annual “Girlfriends Just Wanna Have Fun,” noon-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock HIll. The event is $25 and includes lunch, a fashion show by Chicos, door prizes and an afternoon of games. Proceeds to club projects and the yearly “Child of a Veteran” Scholarship.

Classes

▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.

▪ “Time for Winter Vegetables” will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.

Workshop

▪ Family Trust Federal Credit Union and Jerrianne Jackson, realtor with Blu J Agency, will provide a free home buying workshop, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Blue J Agency’s Blu Place, 703 Saluda St., Rock Hill Financial lenders from Family Trust will cover topics involving what it takes to apply and get approved for a mortgage. Dinner provided along with take-home information, and a Q&A session. Jackson will give an overview of the home buying process and steps needed to go from renting to buying. Seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/home-buying-made-easy-workshop-tickets-47673949065.

Auditions

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre will have auditions for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 6-7 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd. (behind ROC Emporium); directed by Heather Bucsh. Roles available for three males and two females to portray characters in their 20’s and two males and one female to portray characters age 30-plus. Auditions consist of cold reads from the script. British accents encouraged. Performances will be Sept. 14-16 and 20-23. Details: rhct@rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.

Reunions

▪ McDaniel reunion, 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Bring a well-filled basket. Details: 803-581-3106 or jlfeaster@truvista.net

▪ The George-Milling reunion, 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at 1 Wilkerson St., Hickory Grove. Descendants of Maroni George of the Catawba Nation and Hattie Millings George are invited. There will be games and tickets for prizes. Bring several covered-dishes to share.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

The Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday. Join a drop-in stitching group! Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.





Robotics Team meeting, 4:30-6 p.m., Monday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Wednesday. The Red Cross and York County Library will sponsor a blood drive at the library on West Black Street. Call 803-981-5847 to schedule an appointment or got to www.redcrossblood.org.

Golden Warriors exercise class, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Exercise class for seniors.

Genealogy Class: Planning Your Research Trip, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Learn how to make the most of your time while researching away from home. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.

Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.