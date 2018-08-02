Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ Wright Funeral Home Historical Marker Dedication, 7 p.m. Friday at 6 Hunter St., York. Isaac “Bub” Wright Jr. was a master craftsman who began making caskets in the early 1900s. In 1914 he began Wright Funeral Home at this location. The two-story building here served as a funeral parlor and chapel, with an embalming room operated at the rear of the building. The second floor served as a casket making shop. Isaac Wright died in 1918, but his widow, Fannie C. Wright, continued to operate the business. Wright Funeral Home was among the earliest black-owned businesses in York and remains family-owned after 100 years. The Yorkville Historical Society has been working in cooperation with Bridget Wright White in the application and approval process with The South Carolina Department of Archives and History in obtaining a South Carolina State Historical Marker for Wright Funeral Home. A reception after will be at Wright Funeral Home. Parking is available at 301 E. Liberty St. Details: yorkvillehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

▪ Carolina Scenes by York County artists Todd Baxter and Holly Glasscock are on display at Belton Center for the Arts, 306 City Square, Belton. The works are landscapes from around the Carolinas. The exhibit runs Saturday-Sept. 1. An opening reception is 7 p.m. Saturday.

▪ American Legion, Indian Land Post 250 will collect damaged American flags 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Lake House lobby in Sun City Carolina Lakes. The post will dispose of the damaged flags in the proper manner.

▪ 101st annual Hopewell singing/picnic and famous Hopewell Hash is 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Old Hopewell School, 2501 Hopewell Road, Hickory Grove. Details: 803-627-5764.

Back-to-school events

▪ Student who attended Camp High Hopes this summer will get a book bag with school supplies recommended by Rock Hill School District, 6 p.m. Friday at Richard E. Sandifer Life Center at Boyd Hill Baptist Church, Glenn Street, Rock Hill.

▪ Count Me In To Do the Right Thing 2018 annual “School Supplies Distribution.” 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at Richburg Fire Department bay, 224 N Main St., Richburg. Each child must come during the distribution time to get school supplies, while they last. Details: count15mein@truvista.net.

▪ Back-to-school supply giveaway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11, 2049 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, sponsored by Southeast Bail Bonds, Anytime Fitness, IcyLicious, Real Skillz and Mike Efaw’s Home Improvements. Children must be present to get supplies and book bags. There will be free food, entertainment and $5 haircuts.

▪ Fort Lawn Community Center free Back-to-school event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11, 5554 Main St. Event includes school supplies, free clothing, free food and games. Details: 803-872-4481 or orlsweatt-lambert@FortLawnCenter.org.

▪ Beamer’s Back to School Kick Off, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Aug. 11 at York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. Learn about new library resources. Get free school supplies and information.

▪ Roosevelt Community Watch Back-to-School bash, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 11, Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St., Clover. Open to the community.

Entertainment

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Shrek, the Musical TYA,” complete with the wisecracking Donkey, fiesty Fiona and a host of fairy tale characters; all brought to life on stage by cast of middle and high school actors. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 10-11; and 3 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 12 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors, $12 and a $2 discount for matinees. Details: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.

Fundraisers

▪ Battered But Not Broken Ministry Chance auction, noon Saturday at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Darby Road, Chester. Ticket drop time, 10 am.-noon. One pack of 25 tickets, $5; buy four for $20, get one free. Hot dogs and chips sold. Details: 803-385-2290.

Clubs

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s ’50s Sock Hop Party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Deejay will be Gene Hensley. Dress in ’50s attire. Food provide by members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.

▪ Rock Hill Civitan Club, celebrating over 100 years, meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe, 1349 Firetower Road, Rock Hill. Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Weather permitting, the club will display the American Flag. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.

▪ Newcomers of York County August general meeting, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fish Market Restaurant, 990 Market St., Fort Mill. D. Jeffery Sligh, vice president for the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra, will discuss the symphony, history and the upcoming season. Cost: $17. Reservations required by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

Meetings

▪ Chester District Genealogical Society’s 40th annual meeting, 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Front Porch, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg. Meal is $25. ODamien Aragon of Albuquerque, N.M., will speak about newspapers as a valuable tool for genealogical research. His wife, Susan, is related to families from western Chester and Fairfield counties. Mail a check by Aug. 8 for your reservation to Chester District Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 336, Richburg, SC 29729.

▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Ellen Wright, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Palmetto Senior Care in Columbia, will speak about Parkinson’s Disease and nutrition. Light refreshments provided. Details: 803-328-5587.

Classes

▪ “Time for Winter Vegetables” will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Friday, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.

Auditions

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre auditions for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, 6:30-9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium); directed by Heather Bucsh. Roles available for three males and two females to portray characters in their 20s and two males and one female to portray characters age 30-plus. Auditions consist of cold reads from the script. British accents encouraged. Performances will be Sept. 14-16 and 20-23. Details: rhct@rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.

Reunions

▪ McDaniel reunion, 1 p.m. Sunday at Adnah United Methodist Church, Adnah Church Road, Rock Hill. Bring a well-filled basket. Details: 803-581-3106 or jlfeaster@truvista.net

▪ George-Milling reunion, 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at 1 Wilkerson St., Hickory Grove. Descendants of Maroni George of the Catawba Nation and Hattie Millings George are invited. There will be games and tickets for prizes. Bring several covered dishes to share.

Volunteers

▪ York County Animal Shelter volunteer orientation, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the shelter, 713 Justice Boulevard, York. The shelter needs volunteers to assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Details:803-818-6485.

▪ Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem program is seeking volunteers. The volunteers must complete a free, 30-hour training, which teaches about the Family Court system, how to recognize abuse and neglect and how to communicate with children, foster parents and other parties involved in the case. Details: gal.sc.gov or call 803-327-9997.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. This small support group meets once a month to discuss research, techniques, new sources and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration necessary.

Library board meeting, 5-6 p.m. Thursday. Open to the public.