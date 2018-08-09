Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ 101st annual Hopewell singing/picnic and famous Hopewell Hash is 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Old Hopewell School, 2501 Hopewell Road, Hickory Grove. Pints, $8 and sales begin at 7 a.m. Proceeds to renovation of Hopewell School. Details: 803-627-5764.





▪ The Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E. Liberty St., York is hosting its annual Antiques, Artisans & More Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 24-25. Multiple vendors will have vintage linens, jewelry, rugs, pottery, bow ties along with a variety of antique items. In addition, local artists, including Jack Bolin and friends, will have art work on display and for sale. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A daily bake sale will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Details: Jill or Randy Neff at wrn@comporium.net.

▪ Anne Graham Lotz will speak, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop Univervisty Coliseum. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.

SIGN UP

Back-to-school events

▪ Twelfth annual Back-to-school Bash, noon-3 p.m. Saturday at at 1333 Coronet Court, Rock Hill, sponsored by Believers Temple Worship Center and Operation Help One Another. Free food, music, school supplies and book bags for ages 3-18.

▪ Count Me In To Do the Right Thing 2018 annual “School Supplies Distribution.” 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Richburg Fire Department bay, 224 N Main St., Richburg. Each child must come during the distribution time to get school supplies, while they last. Details: count15mein@truvista.net.





▪ Back-to-school supply giveaway, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2049 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, sponsored by Southeast Bail Bonds, Anytime Fitness, IcyLicious, Real Skillz and Mike Efaw’s Home Improvements. Children must be present to get supplies and book bags. There will be free food, entertainment and $5 haircuts.

▪ Fort Lawn Community Center free Back-to-school event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 5554 Main St. Event includes school supplies, free clothing, free food and games. Details: 803-872-4481 or orlsweatt-lambert@FortLawnCenter.org.

▪ Beamer’s Back to School Kick Off, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday at York County Library, East Black Street, Rock Hill. Learn about new library resources. Get free school supplies and information.

▪ Roosevelt Community Watch Back-to-School bash, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Roosevelt Community Park, 312 Mobley St., Clover. Open to the community.

Entertainment

▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass is kicking off its 20th season with Cottonwood at a new time and day. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will continue on the second Saturday of each month at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 5:30 and food is available at 6. Come earlier for a free bluegrass jam on the lawn. Free admission.

▪ Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Shrek, the Musical TYA,” complete with the wisecracking Donkey, fiesty Fiona and a host of fairy tale characters; all brought to life on stage by cast of middle and high school actors. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-11; and 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors, $12 and a $2 discount for matinees. Details: rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.

Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club will host it’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships for local high school students, Oratorical and Essay contest participants and recognition of local Law Enforcement officers and other youth and senior citizen activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001 .

▪ The sixth annual “BBB” (Bluegrass, Barbecue & Building), 5-9 p.m. Aug. 18 at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium and Arnold Multi-purpose room to benefit Habitat for Humanity in Lancaster. Returning this year are the Hinson Girls and Flatland Express. Local band, Balsam Grove, will be serenading diners in the multi-purpose room. Sun City Cloggers will perform between sets. New this year is the “BBB Pickin’ Parlor.” Bring your instrument and join the fun. Dinner provided by Wilbur’s Last Ride from 5 to 7 p.m.. BBQ plates include pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, roll, tea or water, and homemade banana pudding. Hot dog plate plates available, which includes two hot dogs, buns, slaw, baked beans, chili, condiments, tea or water, and banana pudding. Performances start at 5:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, and at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing and T-shirts and toy hard hats will also be on sale. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door (if available). Tickets at 803-283-1203 or habitatlancastersc.org, using our donation link. Tickets also available at Gus’ Restaurant, The Craft Stand, Mane Street Hair Designs, and the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and at the Farmers Market at Sun City Carolina Lakes.





Clubs

▪ Lancaster Genealogy Club, 1 p.m. Saturday at the Native American Studies Center, Main Street, Lancaster. There will be a presentation on DNA testing and non-population censuses will be highlighted, which can provide historical information on farmers and landowners. Attendees are can bring family trees or research information and computers. Details: Ann Christie at 803-273-9909.







Meetings

▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.

▪ Chester District Genealogical Society’s 40th annual meeting, 1 p.m. Saturday at Front Porch, 3072 Lancaster Highway, Richburg. Meal is $25. Damien Aragon of Albuquerque, N.M., will speak about newspapers as a valuable tool for genealogical research. His wife, Susan, is related to families from western Chester and Fairfield counties. Mail a check by Aug. 8 for your reservation to Chester District Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 336, Richburg, SC 29729.





▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Ellen Wright, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Palmetto Senior Care in Columbia, will speak about Parkinson’s Disease and nutrition. Light refreshments provided. Details: 803-328-5587.

▪ The Western York County NAACP general meeting, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the chamber.

Classes

▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for age 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Cox Harley Davidson , 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Refresh you diving skills and you and your insurance carrier will get a certificate that will reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost for AARP Members, $15 and $20 for nonmembers. Make checks payable to AARP. Registration is required. Details: Donald Hunt 803-328-5507.





▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

▪ George-Milling reunion, 10 a.m. Sunday at 1 Wilkerson St., Hickory Grove. Descendants of Maroni George of the Catawba Nation and Hattie Millings George are invited. There will be games and tickets for prizes. Bring several covered dishes to share.

▪ Descendants of Charlie & Lizzy Hough 38th annual reunion, 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the McConnell’s Community Center, 189 Church St. A picnic lunch will be shared. Bring lunch and drinks. Paper products furnished. Details: Robbie Hough at 803-324-4746.





