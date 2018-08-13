Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties.

Special events

▪ 101st annual Hopewell singing/picnic and famous Hopewell Hash is 10 a.m. Aug. 15 at Old Hopewell School, 2501 Hopewell Road, Hickory Grove. Pints, $8 and sales begin at 7 a.m. Proceeds to renovation of Hopewell School. Details: 803-627-5764.





▪ The Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E. Liberty St., York is hosting its annual Antiques, Artisans & More Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 24-25. Multiple vendors will have vintage linens, jewelry, rugs, pottery, bow ties along with a variety of antique items. In addition, local artists, including Jack Bolin and friends, will have art work on display and for sale. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A daily bake sale will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Details: Jill or Randy Neff at wrn@comporium.net.

▪ Free Community Bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. Light refreshments. RSVP to Kay G. Lee with Regency Hospice, 803-517-2021

Entertainment





▪ Downtown Live Concert, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday on the campus lawn of York Place, the old children’s home, 234 Kings Mountain St., York will feature an “Elvis Tribute” by Joe Borelli. Hosted by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce, the outdoor community concert series is open to the public and admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Details: 803-684-2590 or greateryorkchamber.com.

▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass is kicking off its 20th season with Cottonwood at a new time and day. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and will continue on the second Saturday of each month at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 5:30 and food is available at 6. Come earlier for a free bluegrass jam on the lawn. Free admission.

Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club will host it’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships for local high school students, Oratorical and Essay contest participants and recognition of local Law Enforcement officers and other youth and senior citizen activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001 .

▪ The sixth annual “BBB” (Bluegrass, Barbecue & Building), 5-9 p.m. Saturday at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium and Arnold Multi-purpose room to benefit Habitat for Humanity in Lancaster. Returning this year are the Hinson Girls and Flatland Express. Local band, Balsam Grove, will be serenading diners in the multi-purpose room. Sun City Cloggers will perform between sets. New this year is the “BBB Pickin’ Parlor.” Bring your instrument and join the fun. Dinner provided by Wilbur’s Last Ride from 5 to 7 p.m.. BBQ plates include pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, roll, tea or water, and homemade banana pudding. Hot dog plate plates available, which includes two hot dogs, buns, slaw, baked beans, chili, condiments, tea or water, and banana pudding. Performances start at 5:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, and at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing and T-shirts and toy hard hats will also be on sale. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door (if available). Tickets at 803-283-1203 or habitatlancastersc.org, using our donation link. Tickets also available at Gus’ Restaurant, The Craft Stand, Mane Street Hair Designs, and the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and at the Farmers Market at Sun City Carolina Lakes.





Clubs

▪ The York County Woman’s Club is holding its eighth annual “Girlfriends Just Wanna Have Fun,” noon-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock HIll. The event is $25 and includes lunch, a fashion show by Chicos, door prizes and an afternoon of games. Proceeds to club projects. Details: June Troyan, 803-372-2560.





Meetings

▪ National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Rock Hill Diner, Cherry Road. Business meeting at noon.

▪ York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, FMF Corpsmen and associates. Details: 803-517-7253.

▪ Rock Hill Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road. Ellen Wright, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with Palmetto Senior Care in Columbia, will speak about Parkinson’s Disease and nutrition. Light refreshments provided. Details: 803-328-5587.

▪ The Western York County NAACP general meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday at the York Chamber of Commerce.

▪ The National Federation for the Blind, Rock Hill Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. All with vision issues welcome. Details: 803-366-1832, 803-324-1469 or 803-554-9183.

Classes

▪ AARP Drivers Safety Program for age 26 and older, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Cox Harley Davidson , 1178 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill. Refresh you diving skills and you and your insurance carrier will get a certificate that will reduce the insurance rate for collision and liability coverage on your vehicle for three years. Cost for AARP Members, $15 and $20 for nonmembers. Make checks payable to AARP. Registration is required. Details: Donald Hunt 803-328-5507.





▪ US Soccer referee training for youth soccer, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 19 at Manchester Meadows, Rock Hill. Training includes online and classroom instruction, practical outdoor drills and exercises to prepare newly certified US Soccer referees for youth leagues and youth tournaments. Referees can officiate in South and North Carolina. Cost: $80. Register at screferees.gameofficials.net. Class No. 25217 for age 14 and older; Class No. 25218 for age 11-13. Details: delaneys@comporium.net.

South Carolina Legal Services

▪ South Carolina Legal Services will have a free clinic on getting expungements and pardons at noon Aug. 23 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St. in Conference Room 201 . The clinic will inform participants on what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. No one will be allowed in after noon. Space is limited and registration is required. Details: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.

▪ South Carolina Legal Services is co-hosting a Special Education Parent Workshop with Palmetto Education Advocates, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 25 at the York County Library, East Black St., Rock Hill. Parents will learn about the special education process and resources available within their schools and communities. The panel will feature members from the School District, Autism Society, SC Legal Services, and an Education Advocate/Parent that will be available to answer general questions .

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Wednesday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 290 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill and 9 a.m. Aug. 30 at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2160 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

Underexposed Film Festival yc

▪ For seven seasons, the Underexposed Film Festival yc (UFFyc) has showcased the best in independent filmmaking from across the world. Independent filmmakers around the world are invited to submit professionally presented short films, with a runtime of 35 minutes or less to participate in the 2019 juried competition. Films screened at the Underexposed Film Festival yc must be York County, SC festival premieres. Submissions must fall into one of the following categories: narrative, animation, experimental or documentary. For festival guidelines and entry information: filmfreeway.com/UnderexposedFilmFestivalyc. The films selected will be screened at the Underexposed Film Festival yc, March 27-30 in Rock Hill.

Auditions

▪ York County Choral Society auditions, 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Prepare a piece of your choice. No appointment necessary. Details: yorkcountychoralsociety.org.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High Class of 1959, 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road for lunch and fellowship. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

▪ Descendants of Charlie & Lizzy Hough 38th annual reunion, 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the McConnell’s Community Center, 189 Church St. A picnic lunch will be shared. Bring lunch and drinks. Paper products furnished. Details: Robbie Hough at 803-324-4746.





Volunteers

▪ Life Builders ELS Ministry will have volunteer training Aug. 17-18 to teach English to internationals locally. Details: 803-579-1511.





York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

All York County Libraries closed Friday for staff training.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday and Aug. 27. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Golden Bingo, Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. For seniors every third Wednesday. Come for fun and games and meet new friends. Light refreshments. Register at events.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5860.

Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 20. Coloring tools provided. Light refreshments. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Limit 20.

The Unusual Suspects: Overlooked and Underused Genealogy Sources, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Learn about forgotten sources for genealogy. The unusual, underused, and unknown sources that just could be the key to unlocking your family tree or breaking down that wall in your research. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.