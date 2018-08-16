Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events

▪ The Rock Hill-York County Airport will hold a free, family-friendly open house, “UZA Day,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 550 Airport Road, Rock Hill. Gates open at 9:30. The open house will feature exhibits and display a variety of vintage and classic aircraft. Various flyovers and a skydiving jump by the Skydive Carolina team will be performed. Kids aged 8-17 can enjoy free airplane rides. FlyCarolina and Fort Mill High School will each have a flight simulator available. There will be tours of the airport, including the Skytech maintenance facility. Local car clubs will have cars on display, as well as vehicles and equipment from the South Carolina National Guard Armory and Rock Hill Fire Department. The VFW Post 2889 color guard will present the colors. A remote control airplane flying club will perform demonstrations, The event will feature food vendors and civic organizations providing food and beverages to purchase. Details: www.cityofrockhill.com/UZAopenhouse.

▪ Registration opens Monday for Girls on the Run of the Tri County, presented by Piedmont Medical Center. In its 15th year of serving the girls of York, Chester and Lancaster counties, the program is a physical activity–based positive youth development program for girls in third to eighth grade designed to develop and enhance girls’ competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. Details on location, sessions and registration: gotricountysc.org

▪ Adams Chapel AME Church will host a Back-to-School Bash, noon- 3 p.m. Saturday Aug 18 at the church, 950 W. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be free school supplies, food and fun. Open to the community.

▪ Anne Graham Lotz will speak, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.

▪ Free Community Bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. Light refreshments. RSVP to Kay G. Lee with Regency Hospice, 803-517-2021.

▪ The Arts Council of York County presents Art on Tap at the Gettys Art Center, 3-8 p.m. Sept 14 at 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill, Bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket and relax in the parking lot . This year, Art on Tap features an Art Market with affordable, original works of art and jewelry created by local artists. Open studios, retail shops, and more are inside the Gettys Art Center. Beginning at 5 p.m. craft beer will be served along with live music by Charles Bradford; 5:30 p.m.; Lyle Back; 6:15 p.m. and Ashley Peeples, 7:10 p.m. Two Chicks and Truck will have food available. There will be a T-shirt Creation Station for kids and adults and p op-up performances throughout the evening inside and outside the enter Admission is free.. Tickets for beer and the t-shirt creation station are $5 each and are available at the door. Rain or Shine. In case of inclement weather, outside activities will move inside the Gettys Art Center. Details: yorkcountyarts.org/artontap

Entertainment





▪ Downtown Live Concert, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday on the campus lawn of York Place, the old children’s home, 234 Kings Mountain St., York will feature an “Elvis Tribute” by Joe Borelli. Hosted by the Greater York Chamber of Commerce, the outdoor community concert series is open to the public and admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Details: 803-684-2590 or greateryorkchamber.com.

Fundraisers

▪ York County Gives kickoff for #Giving Tuesday campaign Nov. 27 will be 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Family Trust Credit Union, 225 W. White St.. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. with a workshop at 8:30. RSVP by Monday at eventbrite: goo.gl/2bQXrV. Refreshments served. Seating limited to 100.

▪ Central City Optimist Club will host it’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships for local high school students, Oratorical and Essay contest participants and recognition of local Law Enforcement officers and other youth and senior citizen activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001 .

▪ The sixth annual “BBB” (Bluegrass, Barbecue & Building), 5-9 p.m. Saturday at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium and Arnold Multi-purpose room to benefit Habitat for Humanity in Lancaster. Returning this year are the Hinson Girls and Flatland Express. Local band, Balsam Grove, will be serenading diners in the multi-purpose room. Sun City Cloggers will perform between sets. New this year is the “BBB Pickin’ Parlor.” Bring your instrument and join the fun. Dinner provided by Wilbur’s Last Ride from 5 to 7 p.m.. BBQ plates include pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, roll, tea or water, and homemade banana pudding. Hot dog plate plates available, which includes two hot dogs, buns, slaw, baked beans, chili, condiments, tea or water, and banana pudding. Performances start at 5:15 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, and at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing and T-shirts and toy hard hats will also be on sale. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door (if available). Tickets at 803-283-1203 or habitatlancastersc.org, using our donation link. Tickets also available at Gus’ Restaurant, The Craft Stand, Mane Street Hair Designs, and the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and at the Farmers Market at Sun City Carolina Lakes.











Meetings

▪ National Federation for the Blind, Rock Hill Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. All with vision issues welcome. Details: 803-366-1832, 803-324-1469 or 803-554-9183.

South Carolina Legal Services





▪ South Carolina Legal Services will have a free clinic on getting expungements and pardons at noon Aug. 23 at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St. in Conference Room 201 . The clinic will inform participants on what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. No one will be allowed in after noon. Space is limited and registration is required. Details: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.

▪ South Carolina Legal Services is co-hosting a Special Education Parent Workshop with Palmetto Education Advocates, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 25 at the York County Library, East Black St., Rock Hill. Parents will learn about the special education process and resources available within their schools and communities. The panel will feature members from the School District, Autism Society, SC Legal Services, and an Education Advocate/Parent that will be available to answer general questions .

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Aug. 30 at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2160 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove. Food is distributed on a first come basis until it is gone. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

Underexposed Film Festival yc

▪ For seven seasons, the Underexposed Film Festival yc (UFFyc) has showcased the best in independent filmmaking from across the world. Independent filmmakers around the world are invited to submit professionally presented short films, with a runtime of 35 minutes or less to participate in the 2019 juried competition. Films screened at the Underexposed Film Festival yc must be York County, SC festival premieres. Submissions must fall into one of the following categories: narrative, animation, experimental or documentary. For festival guidelines and entry information: filmfreeway.com/UnderexposedFilmFestivalyc. The films selected will be screened at the Underexposed Film Festival yc, March 27-30 in Rock Hill.

Reunions

▪ Descendants of Charlie & Lizzy Hough 38th annual reunion, 1 p.m. Sunday at the McConnell’s Community Center, 189 Church St. A picnic lunch will be shared. Bring lunch and drinks. Paper products furnished. Details: Robbie Hough at 803-324-4746.





▪ Rock Hill High class of 1954, 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

All York County Libraries closed Friday for staff training.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 20. Coloring tools provided. Light refreshments. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Limit 20.





The Unusual Suspects: Overlooked and Underused Genealogy Sources, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Learn about forgotten sources for genealogy. The unusual, underused, and unknown sources that just could be the key to unlocking your family tree or breaking down that wall in your research. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.