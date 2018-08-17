Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events

▪ Registration opens Monday for Girls on the Run of the Tri County, presented by Piedmont Medical Center. In its 15th year of serving the girls of York, Chester and Lancaster counties, the program is a physical activity–based positive youth development program for girls in third to eighth grade designed to develop and enhance girls’ competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. Details on location, sessions and registration: gotricountysc.org

▪ The Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E. Liberty St., York is hosting its annual Antiques, Artisans & More Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 24-25. Multiple vendors will have vintage linens, jewelry, rugs, pottery, bow ties along with a variety of antique items. In addition, local artists, including Jack Bolin and friends, will have art work on display and for sale. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A daily bake sale will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Details: Jill or Randy Neff at wrn@comporium.net.

▪ Anne Graham Lotz will speak, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of York County churches with the aim to bring the Christian community together, transcending denominational and ethnic differences. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets at $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist, and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.

▪ Free Community Bingo for age 55 and older, 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Sharon United Methodist Church, 3001 Shannon Road, Sharon. Light refreshments. RSVP to Kay G. Lee with Regency Hospice, 803-517-2021.

▪ The Arts Council of York County presents Art on Tap at the Gettys Art Center, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill. Bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket and relax in the parking lot . Art on Tap features an Art Market with affordable, original works of art and jewelry created by local artists. Open studios, retail shops, and more are inside the Gettys Art Center. Beginning at 5 p.m. craft beer will be served along with live music by Charles Bradford; 5:30 p.m.; Lyle Back; 6:15 p.m. and Ashley Peeples, 7:10 p.m. Two Chicks and Truck will have food available. There will be a T-shirt Creation Station for kids and adults and pop-up performances throughout the evening. Admission is free. Tickets for beer and the T-shirt creation station are $5 each and are available at the door. Rain or Shine. In case of inclement weather, outside activities will move inside the Gettys Art Center. Details: yorkcountyarts.org/artontap

▪ Tractor Supply is seeking area vendors, growers and crafters for its fall Farmers Market, Sept. 22. Vendors will be able to sell their goods with no vendor fee in areas around the store. Non-profit groups and food trucks are encouraged to register. Register by Sept. 19 at TSCEventPartners.com

Fundraisers





▪ York County Gives kickoff for #Giving Tuesday campaign Nov. 27 will be 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Family Trust Credit Union, 225 W. White St.. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. with a workshop at 8:30. RSVP by Monday at eventbrite: goo.gl/2bQXrV. Refreshments served. Seating limited to 100.

▪ Central City Optimist Club will host it’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships for local high school students, Oratorical and Essay contest participants and recognition of local Law Enforcement officers and other youth and senior citizen activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001 .

Clubs

▪ The York County Woman’s Club is holding its eighth annual “Girlfriends Just Wanna Have Fun,” noon-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Grace Lutheran Church, Oakland Avenue, Rock HIll. The event is $25 and includes lunch, a fashion show by Chicos, door prizes and an afternoon of games. Proceeds to club projects. Details: June Troyan, 803-372-2560.





Meetings

▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.

▪ Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general and youth council meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina.

▪ National Federation for the Blind, Rock Hill Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. All with vision issues welcome. Details: 803-366-1832, 803-324-1469 or 803-554-9183.

▪ Ornamental grasses will be the subject of the First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.

South Carolina Legal Services





▪ South Carolina Legal Services will have a free clinic on getting expungements and pardons at noon Thursday at Rock Hill City Hall, 155 Johnston St. in Conference Room 201 . The clinic will inform participants on what South Carolina criminal charges can be expunged and how to apply for expungements and pardons. No one will be allowed in after noon. Space is limited and registration is required. Details: 803-327-9001 or 1-800-922-3853.

▪ South Carolina Legal Services is co-hosting a Special Education Parent Workshop with Palmetto Education Advocates, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the York County Library, East Black St., Rock Hill. Parents will learn about the special education process and resources available within their schools and communities. The panel will feature members from the School District, Autism Society, SC Legal Services, and an Education Advocate/Parent that will be available to answer general questions .

Job fair

▪ Piedmont Medical Center job fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the hospital, 222 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill. Positions open include concierge, security food service, internal transport, patient registration. Details: 803-325-2849 or Gabby1.Cochran@tenethealth.com.

Underexposed Film Festival yc

▪ For seven seasons, the Underexposed Film Festival yc (UFFyc) has showcased the best in independent filmmaking from across the world. Independent filmmakers around the world are invited to submit professionally presented short films, with a runtime of 35 minutes or less to participate in the 2019 juried competition. Films screened at the Underexposed Film Festival yc must be York County, SC festival premieres. Submissions must fall into one of the following categories: narrative, animation, experimental or documentary. For festival guidelines and entry information: filmfreeway.com/UnderexposedFilmFestivalyc. The films selected will be screened at the Underexposed Film Festival yc, March 27-30 in Rock Hill.

Auditions

▪ York County Choral Society auditions, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Prepare a piece of your choice. No appointment necessary. Details: yorkcountychoralsociety.org.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.





Volunteers

▪ Regency Hospice is recruiting volunteers in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Indian Land to visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Details: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.

▪ York County Animal Shelter needs volunteers to assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education. local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your time and mileage may be tax deductible. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Details:803-818-6485.

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Coloring for Adults, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Coloring tools provided. Light refreshments. Register online or call 803-981-5845. Limit 20.





The Unusual Suspects: Overlooked and Underused Genealogy Sources, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn about forgotten sources for genealogy. The unusual, underused, and unknown sources that just could be the key to unlocking your family tree or breaking down that wall in your research. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.