Summerfest & more: Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events

▪ The 35th annual Summerfest in York kicks off with the “Beach Bash,” 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at Whiteside’s parking lot, 109 N. Congress St. featuring ‘Flashback,’ a six-piece band playing beach music, classic rock and R&B. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Food and beverages available for purchase. Saturday’s events, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. include a Juried Craft and Food festival featuring only handmade crafts and an array of delicious foods, a car show; a golf tournaments, 10K, 5K, and Fun Run, musical entertainment, inflatables, bungee jump, climbing wall, Healthy Heart Bash, children’s activities, monster water balls and a 4-H petting zoo. For more information call 803-684-2590 or visit www.yorksummerfest.com. The Greater York Chamber of Commerce, York Electric Coop and Subway of York are hosting the event. Details: 803-684-2590 or greateryorkchamber.com.

▪ Registration is open for Girls on the Run of the Tri County, presented by Piedmont Medical Center. In its 15th year of serving the girls of York, Chester and Lancaster counties, the program is a physical activity–based positive youth development program for girls in third to eighth grade designed to develop and enhance girls’ competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. Details on location, sessions and registration: gotrtricountysc.org

▪ The Church of the Good Shepherd, 108 E. Liberty St., York is hosting its annual Antiques, Artisans & More Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 24-25. Multiple vendors will have vintage linens, jewelry, rugs, pottery, bow ties along with a variety of antique items. In addition, local artists, including Jack Bolin and friends, will have art work on display and for sale. Lunch available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A daily bake sale will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Details: Jill or Randy Neff at wrn@comporium.net.

▪ Tractor Supply Co. in Rock Hill will host pet adoptions and and pet supply drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 25 at the store, 2374 Cross Pointe Drive, Rock Hill as part of the month-long “Out Here With Animals.” Participating organizations are Humane Society of York County, Hope for All Dogs Rescue and My Dog House Rescue. Community members and their leashed pets are invited to attend.

Fundraisers





▪ Covenant Presbyterian Men of the Church will sell barbecue, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (or sold out) Saturday at the church at the corner of Celanese and Mount Gallant roads. Road Plates with barbecue, slaw, beans and bread, $8; sandwiches, $5 and pound, $10.

▪ York County Gives kickoff for #Giving Tuesday campaign Nov. 27 will be 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Family Trust Credit Union, 225 W. White St.. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. with a workshop at 8:30. RSVP by Monday at eventbrite: goo.gl/2bQXrV. Refreshments served. Seating limited to 100.

▪ Central City Optimist Club will host it’s 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships for local high school students, Oratorical and Essay contest participants and recognition of local Law Enforcement officers and other youth and senior citizen activities. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001 .

Clubs

▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club dinner and entertainment, 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Glennon Center at the Tega Cay Golf Club. Menu: roast pork, catfish, trimmings and dessert. Entertainment by Ray Ray Karaoke. Open to Tega Cay residents 50 and older. Details: thornvj@yahoo.com.

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s “Pre-SOS Superhero Party”, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ will be Phil Long. Dress as your favorite Superhero. Food provided by members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.







Meetings

▪ 7 p.m. Thursday at the agency’s Administration Building, 7900 Park Place Road in the East York Industrial Park, off S.C. 5, York. Open to the public.

▪ Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general and youth council meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina.





▪ National Federation for the Blind, Rock Hill Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. All with vision issues welcome. Details: 803-366-1832, 803-324-1469 or 803-554-9183.







Auditions





▪ York County Choral Society auditions, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Prepare a piece of your choice. No appointment necessary. Details: yorkcountychoralsociety.org.

Reunions

▪ Rock Hill High class of 1954, 1 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, North Anderson Road, for lunch and fellowship. Family and friends invited.





▪ Emmett Scott class of 1958 reunion planning meeting, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Rock Hill Diner, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. All classmates invited. Details: David Long, 803-329 9846 or Barbara Boulware, 803-327 9678.

Volunteers

▪ Regency Hospice will have a volunteer orientation, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 30 at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. Volunteers visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Details: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021 or Kay.lee@regencyhospice.com

York County Library

▪ The York County Library on East Black Street offers the following free program. Details: yclibrary.org.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.



