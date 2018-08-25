Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events

▪ “By the Sweat of Our Brows,” an annual award-winning program honoring African-American culture and heritage, is Sept. 8-9 at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Descendants of the enslaved families who lived on the Bratton plantation share stories. Programs are scheduled 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Sept. 8 and special tours of two historical churches 2-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Food available for purchase from Kenny Liles Fish Fry. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children age 3 and younger. Free passes for the church tours are included. Complete schedule at: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/.

▪ The Arts Council of York County presents Art on Tap at the Gettys Art Center, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at 201 E. Main St., Rock Hill. The event features original works of art and jewelry created by local artists. Open studios, retail shops and more are inside the Gettys Art Center. Beginning at 5 p.m., craft beer will be served with live music. Two Chicks and Truck will have food available. There will be a T-shirt Creation Station and pop-up performances. Admission is free. Tickets for beer and the T-shirt creation station are $5 each, available at the door. In case of inclement weather, outside activities will move inside the Gettys Art Center. Details: yorkcountyarts.org/artontap.

▪ Anne Graham Lotz will speak, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum, Rock Hill. The event is sponsored by a group of York County churches to bring the Christian community together. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets are $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.

SIGN UP

Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club hosts its 15th annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships, recognition of local law enforcement officers and more. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001.

Clubs

▪ Tega Cay Vintage Club dinner and entertainment, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glennon Center at Tega Cay Golf Club. Menu: roast pork, catfish, trimmings and dessert. Entertainment by Ray Ray Karaoke. Open to Tega Cay residents 50 and older. Details: thornvj@yahoo.com.

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Pre-SOS Superhero Party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ is Phil Long. Dress as your favorite superhero. Food provided by members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.

▪ Newcomers of York County, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. William Meyer, Rock Hill Planning and Development director, will speak. A boxed lunch will be provided by the Tega Cay Deli for $12. Reservations required by 10 p.m. Sept. 6 by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

Meetings

▪ National Federation for the Blind, Rock Hill Chapter, 6:30 p.m. Monday at American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. All with vision issues welcome. Details: 803-366-1832, 803-324-1469 or 803-554-9183.

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2160 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove. Food is distributed on a first-come basis. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

Auditions

▪ York County Choral Society auditions, 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Prepare a piece. No appointment necessary. Details: yorkcountychoralsociety.org.

▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its November production, “Panache,” 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9 at 220 Main St. The show runs Nov. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Rehearsals begin Sept. 17.

Reunions

▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1978 and 1979 is having a 40th reunion, Sept. 14-15. Details: Michelle Byrd Ramsey at miramsey@comporium.net. Visit the Facebook page Northwestern Class of 1978 and 1979 Reunion to register.

Volunteers

▪ Regency Hospice will have a volunteer orientation, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. Volunteers visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021 or Kay.lee@regencyhospice.com.

York County Library

▪ York County Library on East Black Street offers Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Join the drop-in stitching group. Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required. Details: yclibrary.org.