Music, history, theater featured in community events calendar

Special events

▪ “By the Sweat of Our Brows,” an annual award-winning program honoring African-American culture and heritage, is Sept. 8-9 at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Descendants of the enslaved families who lived on the Bratton plantation share stories. Programs are scheduled 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Sept. 8 and special tours of two historical churches 2-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Food available for purchase from Kenny Liles Fish Fry. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children age 3 and younger. Free passes for the church tours are included. Complete schedule at: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/.

▪ Masters Car Club Fall Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac, Cherry Road, Rock HIll. Details: masterscarclub.com.

Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club hosts its 15th annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships, recognition of local law enforcement officers and more. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001.

▪ Restore Mobility for the Blind, a nonprofit that provides transportation for clients in need, will host it second annual Harvest Luncheon fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, 50/50, entertainment and a raffle. Tickets, $40 and should be purchased by Sept. 24. Tickets available at rmftb.com or cynthia.thompson@rmftb.com

▪ The second annual Wren’s Week, to raise money for pediatric cancer will be Friday-Sept. 9 with a variety of fundraising activities in Tega Cay and Fort Mill. In 2016, Wren Jansen was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The family hopes to give back by hosting Wren’s Week yearly. The first event this year is a blood drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Baxter Village YMCA. Details on other events: Wren’s Facebook page is Hope for Wren #AllinForWren look under files.

▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat shrimp fry, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9 at York Middle School. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Plates include shrimp, hush puppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or take-out.

Entertainment

▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features Bluegrass Traditions, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church. The shows have moved to the second Saturday of the month this season. There will be an outdoor jam session prior. Food service begins at 6 p.m. and Lorelie Ross will play fiddle during service.

▪ Twin Kennedy kicks off the 17th season of the Clover School District Auditorium Performing Arts Series at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Clover High School Auditorium. The Canadian twin sister duo, Carli and Julies Kennedy, crafted their sound through a unique fusion of their background in country, folk, jazz, and classical music. The series includes 10 events ranging from family groups to fairy tales, from Acapella, Jazz, and Soul to Annie’s Song and war songs, and from comical characters to wisdom stories. The seventeenth season is sure to delight. Individual tickets are $15; season tickets, $60. Call the auditorium at 803-222-8018 to reserve your tickets or request a 16-page brochure of events in the series.

Clubs

▪ Lake Wylie Shag Club’s Pre-SOS Superhero Party, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. DJ is Phil Long. Dress as your favorite superhero. Food provided by members. Admission: $3, members; $7, guests.

▪ Newcomers of York County, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. William Meyer, Rock Hill Planning and Development director, will speak. A boxed lunch will be provided by the Tega Cay Deli for $12. Reservations required by 10 p.m. Sept. 6 by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club annual family and friends picnic, Tuesday at Tuesday at Ebenezer Park, Rock Hill. The club’s regular meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mary’s Cafe, Rock Hill. Weather permitting, the club will display American flags Sept. 11. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.

▪ Charlotte Zodiac Dance Club invites adults of all ages and dance skill levels to a variety of dances with live bands on the second and fourth Fridays of each month at the Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. Singles and couples welcome. Admission, $12 for guests. Join for $20 and get in free the first night with admission $10 afterward. Details: Martha at 704-236-0344 or mbtaylor38@hotmail.com.

Meetings

▪ The Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, NSDAR, initial meeting Sept. 11. Eddie Lee, the Mayor of York, will present a Constitution Program. Social time prior to the meeting.

Hunger relief

▪ Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2160 Smithford Road, Hickory Grove. Food is distributed on a first-come basis. Participants must meet USDA eligibility income guidelines. Details: 803-329-9670.

Auditions

▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its November production, “Panache,” 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8 and 7-9 p.m. Sept. 9 at 220 Main St. The show runs Nov. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Rehearsals begin Sept. 17.

Reunions

▪ The descendants of Essex McMullen and Susanna McMullen reunion, 2-7 p.m. Saturday Sept. 1 at Boyd Hill Center in Rock Hill. A meet and greet will be 5-7 p.m. Friday Aug. 31 at Revolutions at Rock Hill Galleria.

▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1978 and 1979 is having a 40th reunion, Sept. 14-15. Details: Michelle Byrd Ramsey at miramsey@comporium.net. Visit the Facebook page Northwestern Class of 1978 and 1979 Reunion to register.

Volunteers

▪ Regency Hospice will have a volunteer orientation, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at Lake Wylie Assisted Living, 4877 Charlotte Highway. Volunteers visit with patients to share activities, talents, hobbies in their homes and assisted living center. Details: 803-517-2021 or Kay.lee@regencyhospice.com.

York County Library

▪ All York County library locations will be close Saturday-Monday for Labor Day.