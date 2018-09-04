Barbecue, car show and more is what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events

▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts the 13th annual Fiddle n’ Pig Shindig, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at the greenway in Fort Mill. The musical line up includes includes River Ratz, Provence of Thieves, West End String Band, The Hinson Girls, and headlining act Chatham County Line. General admission tickets start at $10. Returning this year is the Shindig Biergarten, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, giving brew aficionados a chance to sample a roundup of the region’s best craft beer featuring more than 40 unique tastings. Advance tickets, $40 per person until Sept. 7, or $50 the day of the event. Back is the V.I.Pig ticket (limited to 100 passes) which gives entry to the festival and Biergarten, early access to the Biergarten an hour before public, a deluxe plate of BBQ with all the fixin’s from Red Oak BBQ, 2018 event t-shirt and commemorative tasting cup. Advance pricing is $85 per person or $100 the day of the event. Details: bit.ly/FidPig18

▪ “By the Sweat of Our Brows,” an annual award-winning program honoring African-American culture and heritage, is Saturday-Sunday at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Descendants of the enslaved families who lived on the Bratton plantation share stories. Programs are scheduled 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Saturday and special tours of two historical churches 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Food available for purchase from Kenny Liles Fish Fry. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children age 3 and younger. Free passes for the church tours are included. Complete schedule at: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/.

▪ Masters Car Club Fall Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Details: masterscarclub.com.

▪ IMARAs Health Tour, 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Clinton College, Crawford Road with Polly Sheppard and Felicia Sanders, survivors of the Emmanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston. Free but register at http://www,imarawoman.com/health-empowerment-tour-speakers-sept-15-felicia-sanders-polly-sheppard/ IMARA Woman’s mission is to empower women of color by being a source of inspiration on issues of health, professional development, education, business and family.







Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club hosts its 15th annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships, recognition of local law enforcement officers and more. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001.

▪ Restore Mobility for the Blind, a nonprofit that provides transportation for clients in need, will host it second annual Harvest Luncheon fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. There will be a silent auction, door prizes, 50/50, entertainment and a raffle. Tickets, $40 and should be purchased by Sept. 24. Tickets available at rmftb.com or cynthia.thompson@rmftb.com

▪ The second annual Wren’s Week, to raise money for pediatric cancer will be Friday-Sept. 9 with a variety of fundraising activities in Tega Cay and Fort Mill. In 2016, Wren Jansen was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The family hopes to give back by hosting Wren’s Week yearly. The first event this year is a blood drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Baxter Village YMCA. Details on other events: Wren’s Facebook page is Hope for Wren #AllinForWren look under files.

▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat shrimp fry, 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at York Middle School. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Plates include shrimp, hush puppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or take-out.

▪ The ninth annual Dog Gone Good Time Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill will raise money for the Humane Society of York County. Activities include contests and games for people and dogs alike, HSYC’s famous bake sale, adoptable dogs to meet, event parade, dog contests, and lots of vendors. Dogs who are well-mannered and up-to-date on shots are welcome. Registered parade attendees will get a commemorative t-shirt for the owners and a gift bag for the dogs. You’ll also be automatically registered to participate in contests and events. Pre-festival registration at tinyurl.com/2018DGGTF

Entertainment

▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features Bluegrass Traditions, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church. The shows have moved to the second Saturday of the month this season. There will be an outdoor jam session prior. Food service begins at 6 p.m. and Lorelie Ross will play fiddle during service.

▪ Free community Jukebox Bingo for age 55 and older, 1 p.m. Thursday at the York Senior Center, 14 N. Congress St., York. RSVP to 803-517-2021. Sponsored by Regency Hospice.

Clubs

▪ Newcomers of York County, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. William Meyer, Rock Hill Planning and Development director, will speak. A boxed lunch will be provided by the Tega Cay Deli for $12. Reservations required by 10 p.m. Thursday by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club annual family and friends picnic, Tuesday at Tuesday at Ebenezer Park, Rock Hill. The club’s regular meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mary’s Cafe, Rock Hill. Weather permitting, the club will display American flags Sept. 11. Details: ellabm@comporium.net.

▪ Carolinas Accordions Group, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Jonathan’s Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Blvd, Matthews, N.C. Open to the public and accordion enthusiasts. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649

Meetings

▪ Adult Enrichment Centers of Rock Hill caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 359 Park Ave., Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-327-7448.

▪ The Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, NSDAR, initial meeting Sept. 11. Eddie Lee, the Mayor of York, will present a Constitution Program. Social time prior to the meeting.

▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road. Program by organist Monty Bennett. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.

Auditions

▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its November production, “Panache,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday and 7-9 p.m. Sunday at 220 Main St. The show runs Nov. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Rehearsals begin Sept. 17.

Reunions

▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1978 and 1979 is having a 40th reunion, Sept. 14-15. Details: Michelle Byrd Ramsey at miramsey@comporium.net. Visit the Facebook page Northwestern Class of 1978 and 1979 Reunion to register.





▪ The 71st Stephenson family reunion, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Tickle Hill Acres Farm, 1037 Tickle Hill Road, Chester. All descendants of Walter Holmes and Ruth Brown Stephenson’s family are invited. Bring a well filled picnic basket and tea. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Details: Nancy S. Stewart at 803-385-7351.

Volunteers

▪ Regency Hospice is seeking volunteers to work in the York area. Details: Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021.

▪ Friends of York County Animal Shelter will have a volunteer orientation, 9-10 a.m. Sept. 15 at the shelter, 713 Justice Blvd., York. Volunteers assist with exercising, socializing, providing adoptive information, publicity, marketing, public education, local volunteer transporting and other duties that will assist the animals and shelter staff. Your mileage may be tax deductible, as we are a 501(c)3 organization. Volunteers must be 18 years of age. Details: 803-818-6485.

York County Library

Preschool Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Day care centers and other large groups of children call 803-981-5888 for a list of appropriate programs. No registration required.

Robotics Team Meeting, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Learn how to program robotics equipment and compete in challenges. Ages 11-17. No registration required.

Golden Warriors Seniors exercise class, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Exercise for seniors.

Youth Chess Club, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday. Play chess or learn to play in a relaxed atmosphere. Ages 17 and under. No registration required.

Genealogy Class: Vital Records, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Learn about South Carolina birth, marriage, and death certificates, how to find them, the information they provide, and privacy restrictions. Adults, limit 50. Register online or call 803-981-5825.

Fandom Hangout, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday. Fandoms of all unite in a relaxed atmosphere that celebrates appreciation of Dr. Who, Harry Potter, anime and more! Appropriate cosplay is welcomed. Ages 11-17. No registration required.