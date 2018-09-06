Here’s what’s happening in York, Chester and Lancaster SC counties

Special events

▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Health Fair for seniors, coordinated by the Rock Hill Older, Wiser, Loving Seniors (OWLS), 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 13 at Boyd Hill Center, 1165 Constitution Blvd. It’s free and open to the public; individuals as well as senior groups are welcome. Vendors focusing on health and wellness will be available to talk with seniors and provide helpful information, and door prizes will be given out. Participants may bring old or expired prescriptions to drop off. Details: 803-329-5626.

▪ Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts the 13th annual Fiddle n’ Pig Shindig, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at the greenway in Fort Mill. The musical line up includes includes River Ratz, Provence of Thieves, West End String Band, The Hinson Girls, and headlining act Chatham County Line. General admission tickets start at $10. Returning this year is the Shindig Biergarten, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, giving brew aficionados a chance to sample a roundup of the region’s best craft beer featuring more than 40 unique tastings. Advance tickets, $40 per person until Sept. 7, or $50 the day of the event. Back is the V.I.Pig ticket (limited to 100 passes) which gives entry to the festival and Biergarten, early access to the Biergarten an hour before public, a deluxe plate of BBQ with all the fixin’s from Red Oak BBQ, 2018 event t-shirt and commemorative tasting cup. Advance pricing is $85 per person or $100 the day of the event. Details: bit.ly/FidPig18

▪ “By the Sweat of Our Brows,” an annual award-winning program honoring African-American culture and heritage, is Saturday-Sunday at Historic Brattonsville in McConnells. Descendants of the enslaved families who lived on the Bratton plantation share stories. Programs are scheduled 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Saturday and special tours of two historical churches 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Food available for purchase from Kenny Liles Fish Fry. Admission: adults, $8; seniors, $7; youth, $5 and free for members and children age 3 and younger. Free passes for the church tours are included. Complete schedule at: chmuseums.org/brattonsville/.

SIGN UP

▪ Masters Car Club Fall Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac, Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Details: masterscarclub.com.

▪ Anne Graham Lotz will speak, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, at a session on “Effective Prayer for Such a Time as This” at Winthrop University Coliseum, Rock Hill. The event is sponsored by a group of York County churches to bring the Christian community together. Musical guest Fernando Ortega, an acclaimed contemporary Christian musician, will perform. Tickets are $10 and available at 866-698-4253 or seekinggodofyorkcounty.org. Organizers include: Rock Hill Bible Fellowship, First Baptist of Rock Hill, Mount Hebron Baptist, Westminster Presbyterian, St. Barnabas Anglican, Neely’s Creek ARP, Mount Prospect Baptist and Lake Wylie Lutheran churches, along with the York Baptist Association.







Fundraisers

▪ Central City Optimist Club hosts its 15th annual Charity Golf Tournament, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake County Club, 1375 Spring Lake Road. York. Tee time is 8:15 a.m. Entry fee is $240, foursome and $60, singles. Proceeds support scholarships, recognition of local law enforcement officers and more. Details: 803-230-3325, 410-259-1365 or 803-493-0001.

▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat shrimp fry, 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at York Middle School. Plates: $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10 and free, age 4 and younger. Plates include shrimp, hush puppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or take-out.





▪ Masters Car Club and NewKirk Baptist Church will host a benefit Show and Shine, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the church, 175 Museum Road, Rock Hill. Registration fee, $15 with proceeds to benefit members in the mission field. There will be a yard sale, door prizes, awards and free hot dogs. Details: Scott Poole, 803-487-0948.

Entertainment

▪ Allison Creek Bluegrass features Bluegrass Traditions, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church. The shows have moved to the second Saturday of the month this season. There will be an outdoor jam session prior. Food service begins at 6 p.m. and Patricia Hatch will perform.

▪ Free community Jukebox Bingo for age 55 and older, 1 p.m. Thursday at the York Senior Center, 14 N. Congress St., York. RSVP to 803-517-2021. Sponsored by Regency Hospice.

Clubs

▪ Newcomers of York County, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Grace Lutheran Church, 426 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. William Meyer, Rock Hill Planning and Development director, will speak. A boxed lunch will be provided by the Tega Cay Deli for $12. Reservations required by 10 p.m. Thursday by calling 803-810-4233 or email YCNreservations@yahoo.com.

▪ Carolinas Accordions Group, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Jonathan’s Restaurant, 10630 Independence Pointe Blvd, Matthews, N.C. Open to the public and accordion enthusiasts. Food and drinks available for purchase. Details: 863-287-1649

Meetings

▪ A “New Kings Mountain Story” will be the program for the annual meeting for the York County Genealogical and Historical Society, 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Presbyterian Church activities building behind the church, 2446 S.C. 557, near Clover. Author and story-teller Randell Jones will share his new interpretations of the Battle of Kings Mountain, including the story of Col. James Williams and other patriots. The meeting is free and open to the public.

▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detatchment, The Olde English Leathernecks, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW, 732 W. Main St. Rock Hill. Details:803-5177253

▪ The Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, NSDAR, initial meeting Sept. 11. Eddie Lee, the Mayor of York, will present a Constitution Program. Social time prior to the meeting.

▪ Rock Hill Music Club, 4 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road. Program by organist Monty Bennett. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted for music scholarships.

Hunger relief

Mobile Food Pantry, 9 a.m. Thursday at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 1214 Flint Hill St., Rock Hill and Sept. 27 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 228 Lucky Lane, Rock Hill. Food is distributed on a first-come basis. Details: 803-329-9670.

Auditions

▪ Fort Mill Community Playhouse auditions for its November production, “Panache,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday and 7-9 p.m. Sunday at 220 Main St. The show runs Nov. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Details: fortmillplayhouse.org or 803-548-8102. Rehearsals begin Sept. 17.

Reunions

▪ Emmett Scott High School class of 1968, 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 262 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill. Classmates, family and friends invited.

▪ The reunion for descendants of John Dunlap and Mary Elizabeth Dunlap of the Fishing Creek community, noon Saturday in the outside room at Showmar’s on Heckle Boulevard. Details: Leila Long, 803-366-3339.

▪ Residents of the Aragon Mill Village in the 1940s-’60s reunion, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Northside Baptist Church fellowship hall. Bring a covered-dish, finger foods or drinks to share. Details: Shelvie Faile at 803-475-2210 or 843-337-2183 or June Brewton at 864-445-3400 or 803-351-0003.

▪ Northwestern High School Class of 1978 and 1979 is having a 40th reunion, Sept. 14-15. Details: Michelle Byrd Ramsey at miramsey@comporium.net. Visit the Facebook page Northwestern Class of 1978 and 1979 Reunion to register.





▪ The 71st Stephenson family reunion, 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Tickle Hill Acres Farm, 1037 Tickle Hill Road, Chester. All descendants of Walter Holmes and Ruth Brown Stephenson’s family are invited. Bring a well filled picnic basket and tea. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Details: Nancy S. Stewart at 803-385-7351.

▪ Rock Hill High School class of ‘59, 1 p.m. Tuesday for lunch and fellowship at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.

▪ Northwestern High School class of 1988 reunion, Sept. 14-15. Tailgate, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 before the football game. Tailgate, $7 per person. Game tickets, $6, adults; $3, children. Main event, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Rock Hill Brewing Co., 121 Caldwell St. Cost, $35 per person. Register at eventbrite.com/e/northwestern-high-school-class-of-1988-30th-reunion-tickets-48672895942 or call Rose Daigle at 704-577-7986.

York County Library

YCL Walking Club, 9-10 a.m. Friday. Meet in the main entrance of the Rock Hill library location.





Genealogy Group, 1-2:30 p.m. Friday to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Genealogy Group, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday to discuss our research, techniques, new sources, and help each other learn more about our family history. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Grandparents Galore Family Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday. Enjoy stories about grandparents, crafts and an eatable treat. Ages 11 and under, accompanied by an adult. Register online or call 803-981-5888. Limit 30.

Good Yarn Stitching Group, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday. Join the drop-in stitching group! Bring a lunch or snacks. All skill levels welcome. No registration required.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting, 4:30-6 p.m. Monday to help select materials for the Young Adult Collection and plan events for your peers. Volunteer time is given for your participation. Ages 11-17. No registration required.

R&B Line Dancing, 5-6 p.m. for a healthy and enjoyable workout through line dancing with Rhonda Belton. Call 803-981-5860 to register.